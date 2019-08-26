MURRAY —The Murray State women’s tennis team held the “First Blue and Gold Challenge” and had 24 people participate, plus all eight girls from tennis team for a total of 32 participants.
Everyone was split into in two teams (blue and gold) and played three rounds of doubles with everyone getting to play one round with one of the girls from the tennis team as a partner.
Each round consisted of eight games and in the end team gold won 99-93.
Prizes such as overgrips, cans of balls, free stringing jobs and 2 free tennis lessons with Murray State women’s tennis head coach Jorge Caetano were distributed .
Everyone also got a Murray State t-shirt representing their team color.
