Racers’ first half momentum fades in 66-56 loss to Eagles

MOREHEAD – The Murray State Racers dropped a 66-56 defeat Thursday to the Morehead State Eagles at Johnson Arena in Morehead.
The Racers’ (8-9) fell to 5-7 Ohio Valley Conference as they travel to Richmond Saturday in a 3 p.m. CT tip at McBrayer Arena against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.
Chico Carter Jr., and Tevin Brown each scored 13 points to lead the Racers. Brown was one rebound from a double-double.
The Racers had a one-point lead at halftime even though they went the final five minutes without a field and only two points from the free throw line. The Racers were down 17-8 to start the game but rallied to take the lead on a three-pointer by Brown to make it 21-19 Racers with 8:05 before half.
The Eagles started the second half on a 16-5 run for a 48-38 lead with 11:40 left. MSU trailed by as many as 12 points before Chico Carter, Jr. and Demond Robinson accounted for a 5-0 run to make it 52-48 Morehead State with 6:45 left. The Eagles answered with back-to-back threes to push the lead to 58-48.
The Racers hit 7-of-14 from the 3-point line in the first half, but managed only 4-of-13 in the second half. Morehead State won the battle of the boards 39-21.
The series with the Eagles is the second-longest the Racers have played. Thursday was the 166th meeting between the Racers and Eagles. Murray State now leads the series 114-52 and are 36-33 when playing at Morehead State. The Racers’ series with Tennessee Tech is MSU’s longest series having played 180 games. Saturday’s game at EKU marks the 165 meeting in that series, which is Murray State’s third longest.
Starting the night with 900 points, KJ Williams scored seven points tonight to draw closer to becoming the 48th member of the MSU 1000-Point Club. Williams now has 907 UPDATE) career points at Murray State in 81 games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.