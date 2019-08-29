MURRAY — The Murray State Racers will have a good early test of their rush defense tonight against Pikeville and running back Xondre Willis.
UPIKE is coached by former Eastern Kentucky quarterback Allan Holland Jr., who led the Colonels to a pair of OVC Championships (2007, 2008) and was the OVC Offensive Player of the Year in 2007. He is in his 10th overall season with the Bears and the sixth as the team’s head coach (making him the longest tenured coach in the program’s history). This season the team has been picked to finish sixth in the Mid-South Conference’s Bluegrass Division. The team returns All-Conference quarterback Bowen Smith and running back Xondre Willis. Smith passed for 1,726 yards and 17 touchdowns a season ago while Xondre Willis had a team-best 1,074 yards and eight rushing scores in 2018. Also back is Willie McCloud who had 609 rushing yards a year ago.
Head coach of the Racers, Mitch Stewart, said that he knows Holland Jr. wants to steal a win in the season opener.
“He’s going to have a burr in his fanny to come down here and beat us,” Stewart said. “He’s going to have his kids ready to play. Pikeville has some incredible running backs. Offensively they’ve got good skill guys. They’ve got two running back that were really good last year and they were really big at receiver last year.”
Last season, Willis broke the single game rushing record in Pikeville history with 257 yards against Union. He also led the team with 1074 yards and eight touchdowns. The Bears were in the top 35 nationally in the NAIA in scoring offense with 34.8 points per game. When the Bears are on offense the Racers expect to get a heavy dose of the run but Stewart said they need to be prepared for everything.
“They’ve got some good schemes,” Stewart said. “Do alot of RPO’s, run-pass-options, out of 11 personnel, so offensively they’ve got some things that we need to be aware of.”
As for the Racers offense, Stewart said we will see something similar to years past, but that the offense has evolved a little. It’s something they like to try to do every offseason.
“We try to evolve each year, Stewart said. “We try to look at what we did well and didn’t do well from years past and evolve and a lot of it has to do with personnel…Maybe you lose a guy like Quincy Williams so you’re either replacing that same spot or maybe you have to do something different with that spot so you evolve you’re defensive schemes a little bit. Offensively you lose a guy like Drew Anderson at quarterback so maybe you evolve your schemes a little bit. If that means running the quarterback a little more, or sprinting him out, whatever the case may be, but like any year you try to look and see what you did good and bad and try to limit the things you did bad and get better at them.”
The Bears looked impressive on film to the coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball. Their pursuit and motor was what really stood out to Stewart.
“Defensively they run to the ball well. They are a little undersized up front at their d-line but they’re pretty quick and they play hard. They run to the football. They swarm the football very well,” Stewart said. “They are a little bigger on the back end than I expected them to be. They’ve got some good looking kids on the back end. They’ve got a good football team.”
One facet of the game that the Racers had a big advantage in as of a week ago has taken a hit, the special teams. However, they are confident that they can find a way to replicate and replace the production of Malik Honeycutt, who is sidelined with a knee injury.
Stewart said they have a few guys in mind and they believe in every guy the put in the position to execute.
“Whoever goes out there first we are going to be super confident in and whoever goes out there second we are going to be super confident in,” Stewart said. “If we don’t have the trust in them and we don’t believe in them then either we haven’t done a very good job of evaluating or we haven’t done a very good job of coaching them up. Whoever we are going to put out there we are going to trust in making those decisions.
The hardest thing for the Racers right now is the waiting. They had a longer fall camp that years past and they are just ready to get into game action. It showed in the practices leading up to tonight.
“We are just ready to go,” Stewart said. “It’s finally game week. We’ve got a little bit more urgency. You would like to think that you practice like game week all of the time but, human nature, you just don’t. There’s a little extra something in the tank. There’s a little extra something on the field. It’s just a different vibe on the field when you get to game weeks we are just really excited and eager to watch this bunch hit the field and execute at a high level Thursday.”
Tonight, the home team will be the heavy favorites and if they can do the little things right they will come away with the win in their season opener. It’s all about the execution.
“The biggest thing I’m looking for on Thursday is execution,” Stewart said. “I want to go out and execute at a high level. If we can do that then we will be fine.”
