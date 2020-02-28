MURRAY--With the score tied at the half, Eastern Kentucky came out and started the second half on an 8-2 run within the first two minutes. That prompted Murray State head coach Matt McMahon to call a timeout. Once they broke that sideline huddle everything changed. The Racers proceeded to put together a 43-25 run for the remaining 18 minutes and sealed a 74-62 win over the Colonels.
That timeout proved to be the exact right thing needed in that moment and what McMahon said in that huddle was straight to the point.
“I just reminded them of who we are and what we do and how we do it and that that was what I expected to see the rest of the game,” McMahon said. “I thought the guys handled it very well. We came out of the break and Demond got a big offensive rebound, probably our first one of the game, and I think that set the tone for us moving forward.”
Headed into the locker room at halftime, the Racers were tied at 29 with the Colonels, but they knew they weren't playing as well as they could. One major area of concern was the free-throw line. At the half, they were just 3-10 from the charity stripe. They turned it around in the second half and hit 19-22 including all of the last 10.
“We had to come out focused more and make free throws,” Brown said. “One of his (McMahon’s) main things was us playing tough, finishing layups at the rim, and getting offensive rebounds, because we had none at halftime and we came out and did a better job of that.”
The Racers faced a full-court press for a majority of the game and although they finished with 16 turnovers, they did seem to handle the press well. One of the biggest differences was the defensive effort from the Racers. EKU finished just 3-20 from eh three-point line and the Racers held them to 36% from the field.
“I thought our defensive energy and intensity was terrific,” McMahon said. “I have a lot of respect for Eastern Kentucky’s team. Coach Hamilton has done a great job with them. They really make the game difficult on you with their ability to pressure in the full-court and then they are very talented off the dribble offensively.”
As bad as the first half was, the Racers stayed close and the main reason for that was Jaiveon Eaves. He found a way to score and keep his team afloat with 12 first-half points. He finished with 14 for the game.
“I thought Tevin and KJ had unbelievable individual performances. I thought while they were struggling early, Jaiveon really stepped forward as a senior and continued his consistent senior leadership on the court and outstanding play to keep us within striking distance at the half.”
Brown and Willaims both delivered big in the second half and recorded double-doubles in the victory. For Brown, it was a 21 point night with 10 rebounds, and for Williams, it was a 20 point night with 14 rebounds, including seven offensive rebounds in the second half.
It was a big-time performance from Murray State when they needed it the most. The win keeps the dream alive of bringing home a third-straight OVC regular-season championship, with just one game remaining. That means that Saturday night when they face Austin Peay at 7 p.m., it will be for a share of the OVC title, and a potential shot at winning it outright if the Belmont Bruins fall to Tennessee State.
