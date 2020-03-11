CLARKSVILLE, TN — Conference play opened up this past weekend for the Murray State baseball team as they visited the Governors of Austin Peay and won two of three. Headed into the first game, the Racers were winless on the road, but after the series they had their first and second road wins of the year.
Trevor McMurray drew the start for the Racers on Friday night and held the Governors to just one run as Murray State cruised to a 4-1 win.
“Typical tight hard-fought OVC game,” said head coach Dan Skirka. “Trevor was outstanding again. We had a lot of good at-bats though we didn’t have a lot to show for it. Hit some balls on the screws, but that’s baseball.”
McMurray pitched 6.2 innings and tied a career-high with nine strikeouts. He allowed his first run of the season, but still owns a minuscule 0.35 ERA for the season.
Connor Holden also continued his strong start to the season, pitching the final 2.1 innings, allowing no runs while striking out four for his first career save.
At the plate, Bryson Bloomer led the way, going 4-for-4 while hitting his first MSU home run. The junior now has hits in nine straight at-bats spanning three games.
Jake Slunder provided the other runs for the Racers as he hit his second home run of the season, a two-run shot to break a scoreless game in the third inning.
“Holden really pitched great tonight,” continued Skirka. “ He came in and got their best hitter out with the bases loaded and then really attacked and closed it out.”
On Saturday, things were very different. Instead of a pitching duel, it turned into a offensive battle. By the end, the Governors had the win 12-10.
Ryan Perkins and Jordan Cozart each hit home runs for the Racers in the loss, while Wes Schad had four hits and Bloomer had three. Before popping up in the sixth inning, Bloomer had recorded a hit in 12 straight at-bats.
Austin Peay jumped out of the gates early, taking advantage of a couple of Racer errors to take a 5-0 lead after the first inning.
The Racers got two runs back in the second as they utilized a Govs error to score two runs on a fielder’s choice.
After APSU added three more runs to take an 8-2 lead, the Racers started their comeback in the fourth with a run-scoring wild pitch before scoring four times in the fifth on two run-scoring singles by Bloomer and Skylar McPhee and a two-run home run by Perkins.
The Governors extended their lead back to three with two runs in the sixth, but the Racers responded in the seventh with two runs of their own to make it a one-run game once again.
However, once again, Austin Peay extended their lead to three with a pair of runs in the seventh. Cozart got one run back in the ninth on a solo home run but that was all the Racers could muster.
The final game of the series was a blowout in favor of the Racers, 20-2. It was the second Sunday in a row that the Racers scored 20-plus runs.
Ten different Racers had a hit in the game, led by Cozart who went 5-for-6 with three home runs and nine RBI. He became the first Racer with three home runs in a game since 2016 and is already the second Racer this year to have nine RBI in a game after Brock Anderson did so last Sunday against Bowling Green.
Slunder also had a big day at the plate, collecting three hits and a career-high five RBI. Anderson and Trey Woosley also added home runs on the day while Sean Darmafall and Jordan Holly had the other RBIs for the Racers in the game.
On the mound, Sam Gardner had his best outing of the season, throwing six innings with a season-high nine strikeouts while allowing just one run and four hits. Justin Thomas pitched the final three innings, striking out a pair, to earn the save.
“The guys did a great job of responding after a tough loss yesterday,” said head coach Dan Skirka. “At-bats were great up and down the order. Gardner settled in and really attacked after the first two batters of the game reached base. I couldn’t be more proud of how they battled and went about their business this weekend.”
The big week earned Jordan Cozart the OVC Player of the Week and a Collegiate Baseball Newspaper National Player of the Week awards.
In three games at Austin Peay, Cozart hit .600 (9-15) with four home runs, a double, 10 RBI and six runs scored. He had a slugging percentage of 1.467 and an OPS of 2.067.
He became the first Racer to have five hits in a game since 2018 and the first player with three home runs since 2016. He had multiple hits in all three games over the weekend.
The senior became the second Racer in four weeks to win OVC Player of the Week after Ryan Perkins earned the honors for the week ending February 23.
Cozart and the rest of the Racers return to action on Tuesday when they wrap up their five-game road trip at North Alabama. They will return to Reagan Field this weekend when they take on Eastern Illinois.
