Racers getting new basketball floor

MURRAY — Murray State Athletics announced an exciting opportunity for Racer Basketball fans to own a piece of history as the old floor at the CFSB Center is replaced with a new one for the 2019-20 season.
Installed in 2010, the old floor has seen its share of historic moments, players, coaches and teams in the nine seasons it was the home court for the Racers.
Coming soon, fans and supporters can bid for a piece of Racer Basketball history in the form a 2-foot by 4-foot section of the CFSB Center floor. Bidding starts at $200 on a limited supply of pieces. Additional pieces (including center court logo, baselines, conference/corporate mark and free throw lanes) will be up for bid starting at $2,500.
Some of the highlights of the nine seasons on this floor include great runs by three head coaches. Billy Kennedy (2010-11), Steve Prohm (2011-12) and Matt McMahon (2015-19). Combined, the Racers were 117-19 on the floor for a winning average of 85 percent and in OVC home play, the Racers were 63-12 with a winning rate of 84 percent. The longest win streak the Racers in which all the games were played on this court, was 18 in a row from January 2011 to February 2012.
The Racers won five OVC regular season championships on this floor and that led to them going on to win three OVC Tournament titles and advancing to three NCAA Tournament appearances in 2012, 2018 and 2019. The Racers also had two big seasons on the floor that didn’t include going to the NCAAs. In 2014, the Racers won the College Insider Tournament (CIT) with four wins on the court as the lone senior Dexter Fields was sent out as a champion. In 2015, the Racers had an OVC record 25-game overall winning streak and ended up hosting and defeating UTEP to eventually advance to the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).
The number of great Racer players to compete on the court is also impressive. There were three OVC Player of the Year and All-America selections: Isaiah Canaan (2012), Cameron Payne (2015) and Ja Morant (2019). This trio also became NBA Draft picks. Additionally, Jonathan Stark was OVC Player of the Year in 2018 and was part of 20 All-OVC honors for MSU players during the nine seasons on the floor by 13 different players. The Racers also had two OVC Defensive Player of the Year winners on this floor, Jewuan Long (2012) and Shaq Buchanan (2019).
Here are some additional notes on the old floor and the new one.
•The old floor was originally used in the NCAA Tournament. It was in rotation for two years in 2009 and 2010.
•The new floor was also used at an NCAA Tournament regional.
•The new floor has a customized design featuring new logo placement and men’s 3-Point line. It also includes a larger safe area under the baskets for player safety. “Murray State” is spelled out on the baselines and diamonds are in the free throw lanes.
•In addition to the new playing surface, Racer fans will also see upgraded basketball goals from Spalding, the exact make and model as seen in the NCAA Tournament as well as the NBA and many other collegiate venues.
“We have enjoyed a significant home court advantage as a result of record crowds in the CFSB Center,” said Brock Rydecki, assistant athletics director of operations. “The new court and baskets are state-of-the-art equipment that will create a tournament-like environment for our teams, like what they’ll be in at the OVC Tournament and NCAA Tournament. This is an important investment for Racer basketball as we retire the goals that have been in use since the opening of the CFSB Center in 1998.”
