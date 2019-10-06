MURRAY — There was a sweep for the second night in a row on the Murray State Racer volleyball court on Saturday. However, it wasn’t the type of sweep the Racers had been hoping for. MSU fell to the Southeast Missouri Redhawks 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-18). This is the first time they have lost at home since 2017.
The Racers were definitely not themselves on Saturday. It was almost as if they were a completely different team compared to the 3-0 win on Friday night against UT Martin.
Head coach for the Racers, David Schwepker, said, “They were just a little frantic. I don’t think they thought it was going to be as difficult as what it was, even though we told them it would be.”
That frantic attitude messed with the team’s communication.
Junior Ashley McBee said, “It was a lot different. Usually, we’re helping each other, cheering each other on. Tonight, we weren’t excited about the plays we usually are excited about.”
SEMO won the mental battle against the Racers. They brought defensive tactics that befuddled MSU.
“SEMO is very, very good, and they did some great defensive blocking. Our girls were expecting balls that normally go down to go down, and they didn’t,” Schwepker said. “So, we kind of lost our heads. SEMO played great the entire match, and we did not.”
McBee said defense was the main thing that killed the Racers on Saturday.
“We started a little off, obviously, but our passing got better,” McBee said. “We learned the different spots to hit. Our defense was the thing that killed us tonight. We just weren’t able to stop their offense, and offense wins games. But, as the match went on, we were doing stuff better. We hit .336, so that’s saying a lot. It’s just, we have a lot to work on.”
Senior Rachel Giustino was able to deliver 21 kills, hitting .269, and junior Becca Fernandez had 24 digs.
The root of the defensive issue had to deal with tightness from the Racers.
“We didn’t dig a lot of their stuff,” Schwepker said. “I think we were just back trying to dig hard balls, so we weren’t picking up the easy stuff. When they did give us easy stuff, which wasn’t very often, we didn’t pick up any of that stuff, and normally we would, but we didn’t.”
MSU repeatedly allowed SEMO to start each set with a run, and the Racers just could not play catch up effectively enough to make up for lost points.
“At the beginning of the sets, it was blocks. It was aces. It was other things from them. So, that’s just something we have to work on in practices, starting off strong and ending strong,” McBee said. “Tonight, it was just a lot of up and down and no consistency like we usually have.They just caught us on a bad night, but they’re a great team. They caught us on a night that we just couldn’t find our groove.”
