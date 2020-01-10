MURRAY — You can pretty much chalk last night’s loss up to one area of the court for the Murray State Racers’ women’s team — the three-point line.
The Racers went 4-21 from deep and their opponent, Jacksonville State, shot 8-18, good for 44% and enough to defeat Murray State 68-51.
Before last night’s game, the Racers had held teams to just 30% from the arc and had shot it at 30% through the first 13 games of the year. Head coach Rechelle Turner said it wasn’t a product of poor offense, but rather a product of an off-shooting night.
“We were getting good open looks,” Turner said on the 1340 WNBS post-game show. “I thought our offense was sharp. Our screens were sharp. We had wide-open looks and didn’t knock them down. Missed some layups. Missed some defensive assignments and they made big shots. You’ve got to give them credit for that.”
The loss drops the Racers to 1-2 in conference play and moves the Gamecocks up to 2-1. Whether it was due to being a little road weary or the solid defense of JSU, the Racers had one of their worst shooting nights of the year at a bad time.
“When you shoot the ball 34% from the field and only shoot the ball 58 times, you’re not giving yourself very many opportunities to score,” Turner said. “We held our turnovers down to nine which may be the lowest turnover ratio we’ve had all year, but we gave up 18 second-chance points and we were just having a hard time getting the ball in the basket.”
Only two players finished in double figures for Turner. Macey Turley, who scored 15 points on 17 shots, and surprisingly, Cekeya Mack scored a career-high 15 points on an efficient 7-11 from the floor and added five rebounds.
“The one bright spot from tonight was I thought she played really well, gave us good leadership, played tough, and did a lot of things for us,” Turner said. “We’ve got to have that from her. We’ve got to have the ability to score in the paint and then we’ve got to figure out a way for our guards to make shots, but we know it’s going to be tough. We know that our margin of error is very small and they just played better than we did tonight.”
Another area that the Racers can feel good about, despite the loss is the way they took care of the basketball last night. Just nine turnovers for the game is the season-low and Turner said it’s been an area of concern in the past.
Laci Hawthorne continued her good play with a 10 rebound performance but she also struggled from the floor going 2-7.
Foul trouble plagued the Racers as well as they were called for 18 team fouls, including five on Sadie Hill and Hawthorne. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks were only called for seven fouls, even with their ultra-aggressive play style.
Turner joked that she wants no part of a fine but mentioned the foul numbers.
“If I’m not mistaken they had seven total fouls called on them the entire game, and it’s one of the most aggre4ssive teams in the OVC,” Turner said. “I don’t have enough money to take a fine or anything, so I’ll decline to say anything more than that, but I felt like there were times we were trying to be aggressive and get to the foul line and those things didn’t work out for us.”
Murray State will continue the road swing at Tennessee Tech on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
