MURRAY— The Murray State Racers carry a 10-shot lead into the final round of their season opener in the MSU Invitational. Tuesday’s final round at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, Kentucky, offers the Racers a chance to win their own event for a third-straight year.
After posting a 9-under-par 275 in the morning round, the Racers were four shots better in the afternoon with a 271. MSU’s 36-hole total of 546 was 10 shots clear of Southern Illinois at 556. UT Martin (561), Evansville (574) and SIU’s B-team (575) rounded out the top-5.
Racer sophomore Dalton Bagwell and senior Avery Edwards were in second and third respectively, one shot behind UTM’s Jack Story. Bagwell had scores of 65-68=133, while Edwards posted 70-64=134. Story carded scores of 68-64=132.
Other scores from the Racers’ first team included a third player in the top-10 with Austin Knight in eighth place after rounds of 70-69=139. Connor Coombs was in 13th place with scores of 70-70=140. Justin Wendling was in 58th place on rounds of 80-71=151.
MSU’s second team in the field carded scores of 301 and 292 for a spot in 11th place with a total score of 593. Freshman Walker Beck was in 15th place on scores of 73-68=141, while James Boone was in 28th place after rounds of 73-71=144. Quinn Eaton had a spot in 58th place on scores of 76-75=151 and Carson Holmes had a spot in 76 place on rounds of 79-78=157. John Buchanan was in 83rd place after scores of 80-79=159.
With a solid final round and the Racers can post their third-straight win after taking the title in 2017 and 2018, and be winners of 12 of the last 16 events. With three players in the top-8, the Racers could possibly win the medalist title for the first time since 2013 when Preston French was the champion.
Miller Memorial is playing to a par-71 and a length of 6,601 yards.
