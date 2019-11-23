MURRAY —At halftime, the Racer held a slim lead 47-38 over Christian Brothers after point guard Brynne Lyle lit up the scoreboard for 20 points in the half. She was 9-12 headed into the locker room, and she didn’t score another field goal.
Head coach Rechelle Turner and her bunch locked up on the explosive guard that had scored 29 and 23 on Memphis and Austin Peay, respectively, and turned in a great second half defensive performance to earn their third win of the season 95-59.
“I thought they really took it to us in the first half,” Turner said. “Defensively, we didn’t guard the ball very well and we weren’t in our gaps and 22 and 14 had 32 of their 38 points. That was something I definitely addressed at halftime. With some defensive adjustments and the kids really buying in, those kids didn’t really get many open looks in the second half.”
It was an impressive turnaround from one half to the other, as the Racers came out in the third quarter and locked up defensively. They allowed a total of 11 points in the quarter and took over the game on the other end as well with 24 points.
“I felt like we really imposed our will in the third quarter and started making shots and getting several kills back-to-back,” Turner said. “A kill for us is three straight stops, and so we got several of those back-to-back and were able to extend the lead and it was really nice to be able to get other players off the bench and get them time for the hard work they’ve been putting in.”
Turner said the halftime speech began with, “She will not score again,” in regards to Lytle after she scored 20 points in the first half. They also made a defensive switch from their man-to-man into a zone defense and although it isn’t what she prefers, Turner said her team is excellent at it.
“We went to our zone. We’re pretty good at zone,” Turner said. “I’m not a zone coach, I don’t love it, but we’re pretty good at it. We do a good job of finding shooters, and we do a great job with our bumps and our rotations, and we actually rebound well out of it. I think it’s something that I’m starting to accept because we really don’t have any inside (presence), so it’s difficult for us to be able to guard people on the inside and be able to help like we’re supposed to in man.”
One thing that stood out for the entirety of the game was the pace of play, as the Racers continuously pushed the ball up the court. It was a blistering pace and it resulted in them nearly breaking the century mark.
“We want to play as fast as possible,” Turner said. “If I don’t have to call an offense, that’s the best offense we can run. I think we are really good in transition. We shoot the ball better in transition off the run. We get better looks in transition, so we definitely want to be able to run with people, but obviously different people and different teams dictate how much we can run. We understand that, but we are always going to try to play as fast as possible.”
Of course, great shooting also helps and the starters for the Racers all finished in double digits and shot 50% or better from the floor. Macy Turley led the way with 21 points and eight assists. Then there was Laci Hawthorne with another double-double, 16 points, and 13 rebounds, followed by mace Gibson with 13 points. Lex Mayes and Alexis Burpo each finished with 12 points, and Burpo had nine rebounds and four assists.
“She’s (Burpo’s) always been able to pass,” Turner said. “She’s so athletic she can beat almost anybody off the dribble, but she always has her head up, and one reason I think she’s such a good passer is because I think she’s pass-first on her takes. She is always able to see the floor and she’s so athletic that she can get up over people and make those passes, but the thing I was most impressed with her tonight is that she finally bought in, I know coach Monica (Evans) said, ‘Get to the offense boards. There’s no reason you are not dominating this game on the offensive glass,’ and she really took heed to that and almost had a double-double and if I had left her in any longer she would’ve.”
“I think she had it a little bit in high school,” Turley said. “She’s just now showing it. I always tell her she’s the next point guard because she’s one of the best passers on the team, so it’s really good to see her make those decisions.”
