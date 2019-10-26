MURRAY — For the second year in a row, the Murray State Racers will face off against a Jacksonville State team that is coming off a loss.
Last season that didn’t bode well for the Racers as the Gamecocks came to Murray and dominated every facet of the game. This season the Gamecocks have a pair of losses for the first time in the last five years coming off of a 24-21 homecoming defeat at the hands of Southeast Missouri dropping their record to 5-3 overall and 2-2 OVC. Despite the 2-2 league mark, they possesses one of the most potent quarterback-receiver tandems in all of the FCS in Zerrick Cooper and Josh Pearson. Cooper currently leads the OVC and is third in the nation in total passing yard with 2,463 which is good for 307.9. Meanwhile, his compatriot, Pearson, leads the FC in receiving touchdowns with 11 and is averaging 88.0 yards per game.
Defensively, the Gamecocks are led by Zach Woodard who leads the team in tackles with 61, to go along with 4.0 tackles-for-loss, an interception, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery. D.J. Coleman currently leads JSU in sacks at 4.0, while Tyre McKinney, Jalen Choice and Traco Williams all have a team-high 6.0 tackles-for-loss. Williams also has three picks on the year with 40 yards of returns, as well as two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Head coach Mitch Stewart said nobody should buy in to the belief that the Gamecocks are in a down season or that anything is wrong with them.
“Make no mistake about it, I’ve heard talk and people think something is wrong with Jacksonville State,” Stewart said. “Turn the tape on, and you’ll find out real quick there’s nothing wrong with Jacksonville State. They’re still the Jacksonville State they’ve always been. Very talented, plus we have to go down there to play them so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
In order to walk away with a win today, the Racers have to do a few things well that they’ve struggled with this year at times.
One, the Racers have to finds some consistency with their run game. The games this year in conference where the rushing attack has been held in check have both resulted in losses. Last week, in the loss, the team had 19 carries for just 22 yards. Stewart said that is unacceptable.
“We ran it 19 times for 22 yards and obviously that was probably the biggest conversation I had both with the offensive staff and the offensive players on Sunday,” Stewart said. “We met as a team to talk about a few things and to make sure we’re all on the same page from a run game standpoint. I think we may have drank the kook-aide a little bit coming off the week before, because right now we are very inconsistent in the run game.”
The second major thing the Racers need to do is force some turnovers. If there has been any weakness in the Gamecocks team this year, it has been their propensity to give the ball away and Murray State has been able to not only take it away well this year, but also score.
With Kendick Catis’ pick-6 against EKU, the Racers now have three defensive touchdowns on the season, ranking them third in the nation. Grambling, Central Connecticut State and Albany (NY).
Heading into today’s game the team is focused on the third and final part of the equation, playing for each other and not yourself.
“Our focus in team meetings was selfishness and making sure that doesn’t exist in our locker room, on our sideline, or anywhere inside this building,” wide receiver James Sappington said. “We’re just making sure that’s not a factor, and if it is we have to eradicate it and get rid of it. It’s been there from the get go. We aren’t here to worry about the other teams or what they’re doing. It’s really about ourselves and we have to get ourselves right…We’ve got to keep guys focused on the team and logo that’s on the chest.”
