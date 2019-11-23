MURRAY —For 19 players, today will be their final game in a Racers uniform, and they have a chance to end their career in epic fashion as they face-off against the 13th ranked Southeast Missouri Redhawks on the road.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity for the 19 guys, the 19 seniors,” head coach Mitch Stewart said. “Our focus this week was having an awful lot of fun with those guys in preparation of a tremendous opportunity ahead of us.”
Many may recall the way the game ended the last time these two teams played, when Malik Honeycutt inserted himself into the kickoff return unit and returned the kickoff for a game-winning touchdown just before the clock expired. With it, the Miracle in Murray was born, but a win today might be an even greater accomplishment if the Racers find a way to overcome all of the adversity that’s come this season.
All season long, the offense, made up of mostly underclassmen, has had issues with establishing the run and converting in the red zone. Now, headed into the final game of the season, they face one of the toughest defenses in the OVC. They are allowing just 25.1 points per game with 201 yards passing and 167 yards rushing per game on offense.
“Offensively we’ve got to be able to score,” Stewart said.”We’ve got to be able to put points on the board. All other areas of our football team, right now, I think play good enough to win. Especially our special teams. You go back and watch the tape on our special teams, just how hard those guys are playing, the effort level that we play at and those types of things. But, offensively we’ve just got to be able to score. We’ve got to get a running attack established.”
Defensively, the reigning Buck Buchanan FCS Defensive Player of the Year Zach Hall has anchored the Redhawk defense again with a team-high 103 tackles including 9.0 for loss, 3.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, an interception and a pass breakup.
SEMO has a shot at clinching a share of the OVC title with a win, and can win it outright with a loss by Austin Peay, but they are focused on earning the automatic qualifier and it’s been a total team effort that’s gotten them top this point.
They have a three-headed attack on the ground with Zion Custis leading the way at 54.9 yards per game, while Geno Hess and Mark Robinson follow at 52.3 and 46.7, respectively. At quarterback, Daniel Santacaterina has been solid for the Redhawks this season at quarterback passing for 195.1 yards per game with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Kristian Wilkerson has served as Santacaterina’s favorite target this season by averaging 103.7 yards per game with nine touchdowns.
“Offensively they’re just such a power football team,” Stewart said. “They run the buck sweep. They are able to get their linemen out on your corners, which is never any good, especially in the boundary. They do a lot of things where they are going to pin-and-pull O-linemen out into the boundary and get them against your corners…They’re going to try to wear you down in the run game. They are built more, they are kind of an anomaly in this conference because they are built more like a Missouri Valley football team, in my mind.”
“They have a lot of fourth down players, and what I mean by that is they have a lot of bodies that you use for special teams, the bigger linebacker bodies and fullback type bodies. They are just built like that a lot more, so offensively they can come at you.”
The Racers, who still hold a hefty 40-12-1 all-time lead despite losing four of the last six to the Redhawks, will head to Cape Girardeau, where Southeast Missouri has won each of the last three meeting in the series, despite trailing all-time there as well, 18-8-1.
One thing to keep an eye on today is a chase for history as Anthony Koclanakis currently has 113 tackles this season to lead the Racers. Koclanakis needs 18 tackles Saturday to break into the top 10 single-season tackle leader list. While 18 tackles in one game seems like a tall order, it is a feat Koclanakis has already accomplished not once but twice this season. Should he reach the goal he would join Sam Tandy (‘69), Alfred Caldwell (‘74) and Danny Amato (‘88) with Jonathan Jackson (‘14) up next at 134.
