MURRAY —Thursday night’s loss to EIU is in the past. Yes, it happened, but the Racers can’t dwell on it.
Instead they have to shift their focus to their opponent today as they head to SIUE in Edwardsville. The pressure is on too, as the Racers look to stay in the hunt for their third-straight OVC Championship. Prior to their loss to the Panthers, they held their destiny in their own hands.
Now, there is still a chance for a tie at the top with Austin Peay and Belmont if the Racers win out, but they will need help from one of the Governors and Bruins upcoming opponents if they want to win the conference outright.
The Racers and Belmont (each 12-3) enter the final three games of the regular season one game behind OVC leader Austin Peay (13-2). Eastern Kentucky is in fourth place at 11-4. After MSU’s game at SIUE Saturday, they come home next week to host EKU on Thursday (Feb. 27) and APSU (Feb. 29) at the CFSB Center. There is so much that can happen in these last three games. The Racers just want to concentrate on Saturday’s game at SIUE.
What they will face in the Cougars is a team that is 7-21 on the year and just 4-11 in conference.
The Cougars boast a balanced scoring attack with Zeke Moore leading the way at 13 points per game. Not far behind is Cam Williams at 10.1 points per game.
They average 67 points per game as a team but give up nearly 74.
In the previous meeting, the Racers cruised to a 74-55 win. KJ Williams led the way with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Tevin Brown scored 17 and Jaiveon Eaves scored 14.
The Racers shot 47% from the floor and 37% from the three-point line. They also out rebounded the Cougars 41-32.
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. in Edwardsville with the women’s game set to follow.
