MURRAY —Murray State women’s tennis is set to conclude their fall season this weekend when they host the 2nd Annual Murray State Fall Invitational at the Bennie Purcell Tennis Courts in Murray, Kentucky on Friday and Saturday. The tournament, which will feature players from Murray State, Belmont, Western Kentucky, and Eastern Illinois, is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. In the case of inclement weather, the tournament will be moved to indoor courts at the Kenlake State Park Resort.
Highlighting the fall season to this point, the Racers have seen a singles championship from Sara Bjork to begin the season at the Austin Peay Invitational, while the doubles team of Stasya Sharapova and Natalie Slezakova claimed the doubles title at the Bethany Moore Invitational hosted by Ball State in their last time out. Additionally, Sara Loncarevic has enjoyed a successful fall campaign, turning in a 6-3 singles record through the previous three tournaments.
“Our number one goal when we started the fall season was to peak at this home tournament, and I think we are on the right track to do that,” said MSU head coach Jorge Caetano. “We have played three tournaments this fall with some very good results, and I expect the same from this one. It is always fun to play at home, and we are confident the Racer fans will show up and make it a great atmosphere for the players.”
For tournament updates and to stay informed on everything surrounding Racer tennis, be sure to follow Murray State tennis on Twitter: @RacerWTennis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.