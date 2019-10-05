On the final play of the game, Murray State's defense was put to the test with Eastern Illinois four yards from paydirt and trailing by seven. The ensuing play was a pass on to an out-breaking route and the defense made what appeared to be a stop at the one-yard line, but it was close enough to review. After a long delay, the referees ruled the runner was short and that the game was over, so the Racers escaped with a narrow 24-17 win over the winless Panthers.
"If they don't score they can't win and that was their (the defense's) mentality," Stewart said. "Short is short. It doesn't matter if it's six inches or sixty yards. If you don't cross the goalline it's short. Awfully proud of those guys."
"We just kept saying, 'Next play, next play,' and I went to my boy Scotty (Humpich), who had the penalty, and I just told him we've got to stop them," linebacker Anthony Koclanakis said. "We ended up stopping them by an inch."
Needing a bounce back win, the Racers nearly let the game slip out of their hands against the winless EIU Panthers with a case of fumblitis, but they steadied themselves and earned the win Saturday.
In the win, the Racers had some sloppiness as they put the ball on the ground five times and lost four of the fumbles.
"We weren't playing very hard and we don't hold on to the football in traffic," Stewart said. "When you're a skill guy and you break into the open, you've got to run as if somebody is behind you. Especially if you get held up (by defenders). There's other guys coming. There's other people playing ball and it's something that we have to understand. When we are drilling those things during the week, there is a reason for it."
In a game with four turnovers, it's a testament to the defense of the Racers with how they picked up the offense and kept the Panthers off the board. Make no mistake, the Panthers may be winless, but they are not a bad team. It took a key defensive adjustment to slow them down and Koclanakis said it was something they did schematically that the Panthers wouldn't have seen on film yet.
"We put in a new defensive set called 'Hawk'," Koclanakis said. "Coach Johnson did a good job with that and it was something that we'd never put on film before and EIU had never seen it before. I think that had them really confused on third downs and helped with our success."
The change helped the Racers hold the Panthers to 5-13 on third downs and got them off the field while the offense struggled to score.
The Racers won the field position battle in the first half when Steve Dawson pinned the Panthers inside the five-yard line at the beginning of the second quarter. That allowed the Racers defense to pin their ears back and come after the Panthers. The result was a safety and two points on the board.
It wasn't the way the Racers wanted to win, but like Stewart said, it's still a win.
''On the sheet it doesn't say UW for ugly win or PW for pretty win," Stewart said. "It just says win, and a win is a win is a win. I'll take it any way we can get it."
Preston Rice was good on the day completing 19-29 for 274 yards and three TDs. One recipient of a TD from Rice was James Sappington, a guy who has battled an injury much of the season and is a leader out on the field for the Racers.
"When that ball is in the air, and it ends up in your hands, and you know you've got your feet in, and you don't see any flags on the ground, that's exciting," Sappington said.
The rushing attack was inconsistent, but resulted in 150 yards on 36 carries, including a 30 yard run on a fake punt in the fourth quarter by TJ Warren on a fourth-and-nine. It was a gutsy call and Stewart said the decision to run the punt is up to Warren in that situation.
"Once he goes on the field, it's up to him to check it and we work it throughout the week about the looks and we always play it safe (if the numbers aren't there)," Stewart said. "In that particular situation, we sent him on the field with the mindset, "If you think it's there, call it. I felt like we needed a little bit of juice and that was probably the best way we were going to get it."
That momentum swing gave the Racers new life and they scored a TD to extend their lead to 24-10, and it ended up being a very critical score.
With the win, the Racers are now 1-1 in conference play and they will head to Nashville next week to face Tennessee State.
