MURRAY — For the second week in a row, the Racers held a lead in the fourth quarter only to watch their opponent take the momentum and the lead. And, for the second week in a row, the offense responded with a go-ahead touchdown drive, this time a pass to LaMartez Brooks as the Racers took down Tennessee Tech 36-31 in a thriller.
In the past, Cookeville has been a hard place to win, not just for the Racers, but also for head coach Dean Hood. In his previous head coaching job at Eastern Kentucky, Hood experienced heartbreak in a game very similar to this one, so coming away with the win on Sunday allowed a sigh of relief.
“Really blessed to get a win,” Hood said. “Tennessee Tech is a really tough group of guys and very fundamentally sound. This is a tough place to play. I have some bad memories here as head coach at EKU and they are just like that, where it’s back and forth, (one team) comes back and all of a sudden it gets away from you, like ‘Holy Moses, how did we lose that football game?’ So we are very blessed to get the W.”
There have been some recurring themes this season for the Murray State Racers (3-0) aside from the need to score late to win. They have also been one of the best defenses in the nation in turnovers forced. Sunday was no different as the Racers came away with three interceptions and returned two for touchdowns. Now on the season, the Racers have seven interceptions and three return touchdowns.
Credit for the turnovers goes to the entire defense. The secondary and linebackers are making the plays when they get their opportunities, but it’s the defensive line that has forced the issue all year.
“They are doing a great job of feeding off of that,” Hood said. “Seeing the blood in the water, so to speak, with that pass rush, and the quarterback not being able to step up and throw it like he’d like or throw it early because he’s being pressured. They are breaking on the ball.”
After a slow start by both offenses, it was the Racers defense that put the first score on the board. Junior linebacker Eric Samuta dropped back into zone coverage and, thanks to some pressure from the defensive line, Golden Eagles quarterback Willie Miller threw the pass off his back foot. Samuta raced under the ball and into the end zone to give Murray State the first score of the game.
“I saw grass and just kept running,” Samuta said. “It wasn’t very fast, but we had a lot of people blocking for me so I was able to get it done.”
TTU responded with a nine-minute drive that resulted in a field goal to make it 7-3. Then freshman running back Damonta Witherspoon scored his first career touchdown on a six-yard run. Again TTU responded, this time with a touchdown, as Miller scored on a 10-yard run.
The Racers had one more score in them before halftime as Witherspoon plunged in for his second score of the day to give his team a 21-10 halftime lead. In the second half, it was Murray State that got on the board first on a 55-yard field goal by Aaron Baum, followed by the Racers second pick-six of the day. Quinaz Turner intercepted a pass and returned it 82 yards for the score that gave the Racers the commanding 30-10 lead.
Despite the 20 point deficit, TTU continued to fight and rattled off back-to-back scores to pull within one touchdown. Then, Jyron Gilmore put the Golden Eagles on top thanks to a 49-yard punt return for a touchdown. In this moment, the momentum was in full swing in favor of TTU. On the Racers sideline, the mantra was simple. Adjust and execute.
“Handle the swings of the game,” Hood said. “That’s a thing we’ve done a really good job of here in these last two football game. We’ve handled the ups and downs and they are a very resilient group and the thing that they have really honed in on is they’ve been resilient because they are concerned about their teammates. They are concerned about having the back of their teammate and when something goes wrong…they are very quick to say, ‘Don’t worry about that one, I’ve got you.’”
The ensuing drive was methodical and capped off by an acrobatic catch by Brooks on a fade route from 11 yards out. With the lead, the Racers defense came out and clamped up to secure the win.
As the Racers look to continue the winning ways, Brooks said it’s going to be all about the mindset they have week-after-week.
“Everybody stays humble,” Brooks said. “You have to be humble, going 3-0 now, you can’t just be on a high horse because if you’re not humble you start losing games and start falling apart. Everybody has to make sure they are doing their part and whatever their assignment is.”
The Racers will be back in action March 21 at 2 p.m. in a home game vs Tennessee State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.