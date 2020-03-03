MURRAY — A quick glance at the bracket shows that the Murray State Racers have three opponents to prepare for ahead of their Friday game in the semifinals of the OVC tournament — Jacksonville State, Eastern Illinois and Austin Peay.
The Racers had the opportunity to play all three conference foes and are a combined 3-2 against the teams, but records are tossed aside once the tournament begins. What it comes down to now is execution and preparation.
For the preparation side, head coach Matt McMahon and his coaching staff have a system in place that has worked for the last few years, well enough for them to win three-straight OVC regular-season titles and back-to-back OVC tournaments.
“We’re going to prepare. We have a loaded field on our side of the bracket,” McMahon said. “We’ll prepare for every team that we could potentially play. Some of the teams on our side are fresher (in our memories) than others, having just played Austin Peay. We just played Eastern Illinois twice in the last month or so, five weeks, and then Jacksonville State we haven’t played in almost two months. So we have a lot of work to do on that scouting report, but we will prepare for all teams we could potentially play.”
It starts with the scouting process. Each of the assistants is assigned a team to scout and they will dive right in to film work. Of course, there will be preset scout packages on each team from previous meetings, but the file on these opponents is constantly growing and changing. For instance, the Jacksonville Gamecocks are a different team right now that they were when the Racers faced them in early January.
“Throughout the course of the season, each assistant coach ends up with somewhere around 10 scouts apiece over the course of the season,” McMahon said. “You want them to be an expert on those teams and we are very fortunate to have three great assistant coaches in coach (Casey) Long, coach (Shane) Nichols, and coach (Tim) Kaine. We have great support staff in coach (Ronrico) White and coach (Mike) Chapman, who is our video coordinator, and they all do a great job in the scouting. I would expect nothing less going into the tournament and we’ll be prepared for all of the potential teams we could face.”
When they finally take the floor at 9 p.m. Friday night, they will likely be leaning on guys like Tevin Brown, Anthony Smith, KJ Williams, Devin Gilmore and Jaiveon Eaves, who have experience in the tournament setting.
There’s always added pressure when you enter the postseason and your future hangs in the balance with every game.
“You hope those experiences help,” McMahon said. “I think the leadership of our team has been very good going down the stretch and I expect that to carry over into tournament play.”
“When you go into the tournament and it’s win or you go home, you have to be playing at your best and hopefully (this week) of practice, we can build on the momentum of the weekend and keep getting better and give ourselves an opportunity to win on Friday.”
So what does a team work on during the week before heading to Evansville, especially when the opponent isn’t known? Put simply, they focus inwards and improve where they can. The Racers know they have some weaknesses, especially when it comes to turnovers, but they are more focused on getting better where they are strongest.
“We are going to spend a lot of time trying to focus in on the strengths of our team, which have been at the defensive end of the floor,” McMahon said. “I was thrilled with our turnover-to-assist ratio defense this past weekend. The two teams had 10 assists and 31 turnovers. I thought that was huge. We had 18 steals in the two games. Both teams were, I think, 8-37 from three, for 22% and offensively in the second half on Saturday, we shot 67% from two and 43% from three. It was a big reason why we were able to win the game.”
Whoever the Racers face on Friday better come prepared, because McMahon’s squad will be ready for a fight.
