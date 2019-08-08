MURRAY — A destination vacation hotspot, the Bahamas, will play host to the Murray State Racers men’s basketball team as they head out today for what should be a fun trip.
They will face three teams that are a collection of professional players, including a team with a former Norfolk State standout that just scored 38 against Temple recently.
Games aside, head coach Matt McMahon is really just hoping his guys enjoy the trip and take in the experience.
“We’re really excited about the trip,” McMahon said. “Obviously it’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of experience for everyone in our program. I think it’s been really productive for us having these 10 days of practice this summer. we’ve pushed our team very hard and challenged them a lot on the practice court and now I just want us to go and enjoy the trip, have a lot of fun, build the chemistry of our team and get an opportunity to compete against some really good players down in the Bahamas this weekend.”
Everyone will make the trip, but a couple of players will miss some time while others will see their first action in a very long time.
Anthony Smith and Daquan Smith are both fully cleared to play and will “play a ton,” according to McMahon. However Demond Robinson is questionable with a concussion, and Brion Whitley (lower leg injury) and Darnell Cowart (recovery from knee surgery) will both be out this weekend.
“He (Whitley) should be a couple of weeks away from being back to 100% and we just want to be very cautious,” McMahon said. “Darnell played last season with a pre-existing knee injury and had offseason surgery back in the spring. He will not play on the trip. He’s had a great summer. He is full sprinting on the court and the lateral movement looks great on his slides. He’s really progressing well, but neither one of those two guys will play on the trip.”
Even though the message to the guys has been to have fun, they can’t help but let their competitive nature take over when the games get started.
“We always go, when we’re going to play, expecting to win, so he’s just told us to go there and have the time of our lives – but when it’s time to play, we better be ready and we need to compete at the highest level he knows we can,” Tevin Brown said.
“For a majority of these guys, it’s the first time leaving out of the country, so the first thing is to just have fun and enjoy yourself,” Anthony said. “But also, our mindset is to win. We aren’t just going out there just to go. We have expectations to win and get better and get ready for the season to come.”
McMahon has big plans in mind for his guys for the trip that should be instrumental in creating the team bond and cohesion necessary for winning a championship.
“Beach, pool, water park,” McMahon said. “We are going to take a boat tour of Paradise Island on Monday after the games and try to get some of these guys into some snorkeling and things of that nature, but I think that’s what’s so important about the trip. We don’t treat it like a normal road game. We don’t do meetings and film sessions and all of that. I know some teams do. We’ll have a pregame meal, and we’re playing the games. The rest of the time, I want our guys continuing to build their relationships within the program and building that chemistry.”
He also hopes this trip will help solve one of the remaining questions surrounding the team.
“A big goal of mine going through the summer and into the fall is finding out who the leaders are going to be and I think that’s critical to any good team,” McMahon said.
They haven’t settled on a starting lineup for the first game as of yet, but they plan to get everyone plenty of minutes during the trip.
