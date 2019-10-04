MURRAY— Murray State women’s soccer will travel to their first OVC road matches of 2019 this weekend, taking on Morehead State on Friday evening before clashing with Eastern Kentucky on Sunday afternoon. Both games will be available for fans to stream on ESPN+.
Last Time Out
The Racers are coming off an impressive 5-0 victory over SEMO at home on Sunday in an outing that saw Murray State outshoot the Redhawks 24-10 (16-2 on target) while also dominating the possession battle at Cutchin Field in Murray, Kentucky.
The Racers got a pair of goals from Rebecca Kubin, who netted her first score of the day just 44 seconds after the opening whistle, while Arianna Mendez tallied the first goal of her Racer career. Seniors Miyah Watford and Elizabeth Tilton also got on the score sheet, while Watford (2) and Emma Heise recorded assists in the victory. Guiding an organized defensive effort, goalkeeper Jasmine Roselle collected a pair of saves to record her second clean sheet in just three matches.
Entering the
Weekend
The Racers (6-5, 3-0) enter the weekend riding a three-game winning streak after they outscored their opponents 15-1 through their first three OVC contests. The Racers, who are averaging nearly three goals per competition, jumped 30 spots in this week’s RPI and now sit at 81st among NCAA Division I programs as they prepare for two more OVC challenges in the days ahead.
The Racers are led by Miyah Watford, who has turned in a team-high 10 goals to go along with four assists for a team-leading 24 points in 2019. Junior Rebecca Kubin has also produced seven goals and a pair of assists, while Abby Jones has netted three goals to accompany a team-high seven assists to fuel a potent Murray State offense that leads the OVC in scoring.
Additionally, freshman goalkeeper Jasmine Rosell has earned a pair of shutouts between the posts in her first three games in a Racer uniform as the Stockholm, Sweden native is allowing just 0.33 goals per game in 2019 to begin her Murray State career.
Scouting Morehead State
Averaging just 0.91 goals per game, the Eagles carry a 4-6-1 record through 11 matches in 2019, but are off to a 2-0-1 start against OVC opponents. They also enter the weekend on a three-game winning streak after earning 1-0 victories against Jacksonville State and Belmont before defeating Purdue Fort Wayne 2-0 in a non-conference contest in their last outing. The Eagles were picked to finish ninth in this year’s OVC Preseason Poll, after the 2018 season saw them finish with a 5-14 record with a 4-6 mark in the OVC.
Morehead State is led by Nicole Palmer and Gabby Nastasi, who have each scored a pair of goals to lead their side in 2019. Between the posts, goalkeepers Grace Gaffney and Kayla Landman have seen almost equal time in goal while Landman has gotten the bulk of the minutes as of late.
Scouting Eastern
Kentucky
The Colonels enter the weekend with a 4-7 record overall, with a 2-1 mark against conference competition. Most recently, EKU is coming off a 1-0 victory on the road at Eastern Illinois, after earning a win against Jacksonville State and then falling to Tennessee Tech to begin their conference slate. Eastern Kentucky was selected to finish third in the 2019 OVC Preseason Poll after a 2018 season that saw the Colonels achieve an 8-8-4 record overall, with a 4-3-3 record in the OVC.
Averaging 0.82 goals per contest, the Colonels are led by Kylie Thompson, who has scored a team-high four goals on the season. Surrendering just 1.32 goals per game, the EKU defense has been anchored by the goalkeeping duo of Zoe Aguirre and Billie Clark.
All-Time Series
Murray State will meet Morehead State for the 24th time on Friday, with the Racers holding the all-time series at 12-10-1. Murray State has emerged victorious in each of the last five encounters, with the most recent coming in a 2-0 Racer victory in Murray, Kentucky in 2018.
As for Eastern Kentucky, Sunday will mark the 17th meeting between the two sides, with the Racers also holding that series at 9-4-3. The Racers look to get revenge after the Colonels ended the Racers’ five-game unbeaten streak in the all-time series in the most recent meeting – a 1-0 Eastern Kentucky victory in Murray, Kentucky in 2018.
Commented
