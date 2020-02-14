CLARKSVILLE, TN — With 34.4 seconds left on the clock and the Racers down by one, Anthony Smith had his drive to the basket denied. Austin Peay got the ball into the hands of their point guard and converted on a pair of free throws to go up by three. Then, with 17 seconds left to play, Tevin Brown got off a fadeaway three-point shot that came up short. The Governors got the rebound and kicked it out to midcourt where DaQuan Smith stole the ball and heaved up a prayer as the buzzer sounded. It clanked off and the Racers lost 71-68.
It was a highly anticipated game that was aired on ESPNU, the Murray State Racers (18-7, 11-2) and Austin Peay Governors (17-9, 11-2) traded jabs and haymakers in a heavyweight fight that left the two teams tied atop the OVC standings and sets up a potential epic showdown in the regular-season finale.
“I think when you get two really good teams like that battling it out it’s just going to come down to a couple of minor details in the game,” head coach Matt McMahon said. “I thought our first-shot defense was very good. I thought our guys competed at a high-level. You look at the free-throw line they were plus-nine there. We missed some opportunities in the first half, and then the turnovers. They won the turnover margin. I thought those were big stats in the game and I knew we’d have to find a way to overcome those.”
The back and forth game featured a multitude of lead changes, questionable calls and no-calls, and a few players that will likely finish the year as members of the All-OVC first team.
Jaiveon Eaves is not one of those guys that will likely finish on the first team, but he had a quality game notching a career-high 21 points. Meanwhile, Brown scored 13 points on 11 shots as the Govs hounded him defensively. DaQuan Smith finished with 13 points and KJ Williams scored 11.
Statistically, the game was as equal as the score shows, but the areas where it’s not equal include free throw attempts, where the Governors took 24 shots and made 20 and the Racers took 17 and made just 11. Another area was turnovers, and more importantly, points off of them. The Govs scored 14 while the Racers got just five.
Plenty of credit is due to the defense of the Racers as they kept Terry Taylor to 16 points and didn’t allow him to take a single easy shot.
“I know I’m not going to make him miss everything, but my mindset coming into the game was to make it hard on him each possession when he got the ball,” Anthony said. “At the end of the day, he made some tough shots and I just know in the back of my head that it wasn’t easy at all for him.”
“He’s a terrific player,” McMahon said. “I thought our guys really competed down there in the post and made his shots difficult. When you can hold him to 16 points on 18 shots you’ve done an outstanding job. He averages over four offensive rebounds per game and we held him to two. So I have no fault with our effort. I thought we really competed and I just wish a couple of the turnovers and free throws we could have back there.”
With the loss, the Racers are in for a dog fight with five games left on the schedule and that regular-season finale looms on the horizon. Next up will be a game against Morehead State who is 7-6 in OVC play coming off a loss to Eastern Kentucky. It will be a home game with a 4 p.m. tip-off after a three-game road trip.
