MURRAY — The last time the Racers were in Evansville and the Ford Center, they were punching their ticket to the big dance as OVC tournament champions.
Now, they return to face an Evansville squad that already has a quality win under their belts after they defeated previously top-ranked Kentucky. The Purple Aces (8-4) are coming off a loss to another OVC team, Jacksonville State, that saw them play arguably their worst game of the year.
They were riding a five-game winning streak prior to the loss to the Gamecocks. It came along with a very pedestrian offensive effort by the Aces. The only player to score double digits was Sam Cunliffe. He is third on the team in scoring at 11.3 points per game.
The Aces are shooting 45% from the floor and 35% from the three-point line this year. Defensively they are allowing about 45% from the floor and 36% from three. Statistically they aren’t imposing, but they have found ways to win and are extremely good in the second halves of games this year.
This will be the 39th meeting between the two teams, and the eighth since 2011. The Racers hold a 26-12 lead in the series and have won 12 of the last 20 played in Evansville. However the last time the Racers traveled to the Ford Center, they came away on the wrong end of a 78-46 game in 2016.
For the Racers, they are riding a two game winning streak with wins over Middle Tennessee and Kennesaw State in decisive fashion. Tevin brown is leading in scoring with 14.6 points per game, and KJ Williams is leading the team in rebounding qith 6.8 per game.
It’s a revenge game of sorts for Jaiveon Eaves. He was on the Aces team in 2016-2017 and played 24 games as a freshamn there.
One area the Racers are expected to have an advanatage at is on the boards. They come in ranked 23rd in the nation in rebounding margin.
This will be the final game for the Racers before Christmas and a win might be the perfect gift considering their struggles this season with Missouri Valley Conference teams. To date, the Racers have a win over Southern Illinois and losses to Missouri State and Drake. The Racers had won six in a row coming into the season against MVC opponents.
Last time out, the Racers got a glimpse at what redshirt freshman DaQuan Smith was capable of when he exploded for 19 points in the first half against the Owls. From the point guard position, Smith is also taking care of the ball and making sure his teammates get into the action. In the last two games against Middle Tennessee and KSU, he has tallied 13 assists against only five turnovers.
In the MTSU game, Smith had a career-high nine assists. He is eighth in the Ohio Valley Conference with 3.6 assists per game.
The trip to Evansville is the last of this year but the Racers are expected to be back at the end of the season for the OVC tournament. A win tonight will help them carry the momentum into league play with just one non-conference game remaining.
