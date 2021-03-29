MURRAY – Murray State softball concluded its three-game weekend series against Tennessee State with a single game on Saturday at Racer Field. Strong pitching and a three-run third inning propelled the Racers to a 3-2 victory as Murray State improved to 11-3 against OVC competition - tying their 2019 mark for the best-ever start to the conference slate.
“We knew it was going to be tough,” said MSU head coach Kara Amundson. “I think we played about three and a half or four hours in that second game. We played three games yesterday basically, so coming out here with a little bit of energy and finding a way to win was good for us.”
Tennessee State got some early momentum from a Marisa Mauroschadt RBI triple as the Tigers opened the scoring with a run in the second inning.
The Racers answered back with authority in the third when Logan Braundmeier’s RBI single scored Taylor Jackson to tie the game at one apiece. The Racers went on to take their first lead of the ballgame later in the frame when Sierra Gilmore delivered in the clutch with a two-out, two-run single that brought Lily Fischer and Chloe Jacque around to score as the Racers owned a 3-1 advantage through three complete.
After an Ivory Jones solo home run cut the deficit to a single run in the fourth for the Tigers, Jenna Veber retired the next 10 TSU batters in order for the Racers.
The Tigers put the tying run on second base with just one out in the seventh, but Veber pitched out of the jam unscathed as the Racers won the game and the weekend series with a 3-2 victory to close the weekend.
Veber notched her fifth win of the year, striking out three over 4.2 innings of work – surrendering just one earned run without issuing a walk on the day.
The three Racer runs came on six hits, with Sierra Gilmore (2-3, 2 RBIs, SB) leading the way with another multi-hit performance.
The Racers will return to action on Tuesday when they wrap up their six-game homestand with a nonconference contest against Middle Tennessee at Racer Field. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
