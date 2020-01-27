MURRAY — When your team is in the midst of a five-game skid and you win by dropping 100 points for the first time against an OVC opponent since 2007, there’s plenty of reason to celebrate and that’s exactly what the Racers did after their 100-62 win over Tennessee State Saturday night.
All of the ingredients were there — a fired-up team, a fired-up coaching staff, and a little bit of water.
“It’s always fun to get a win, especially after going on a five-game losing streak,” head coach Macey Turley said. “Coach (Turner) got us in the locker room. She started squirting water on us but we’ll get her back.”
“I just want them to understand that it doesn’t matter who our opponent is, when we win a basketball game we’re going to celebrate that,” Turner said. “The gloom and doom of losses is one thing, but you’ve got to understand how to lose, and also understand how to win. So it was just a matter of trying to make them understand that it’s ok to be excited. It’s ok to celebrate victory and so the coaching staff threw a little bit of water at them. It was good.”
For the Racers, they hope to have plenty more water-related celebrations as the season continues and they laid out a pretty good formula in the win over the Tigers.
It started with a dual point guard approach that saw both Turley and Alexis Burpo bringing the ball up the court. That allowed Turley to work a little bit off the ball and resulted in both players finishing the night with 10 assists.
“It’s something we’ve been looking at because sometimes Macey is easy to find when she’s at the head of the offense, so being able to run her off of some screens and get her off of some different actions helps us loosen things up,” Turner said. “Alexis is getting more comfortable in that situation and the rise of her game has been one of the bright spots of this season. To see her take it to the next level.”
The Racers jumped out to a quick lead with a 31-11 first quarter and never looked back. All five starters finished in double figures and three players recorded double-doubles. Laci Hawthorne led the way with 21 points and added a team-high 14 rebounds. Burpo scored 17 points to go along with her 10 assists. Turley had 15 points with her 10 assists. Lex Mayes scored 17 and went 5-10 from the three-point line. The last starter, Macie Gibson, scored 14 points and just missed a double-double with her eight rebounds.
“It sure was nice to see the ball go in the basket tonight,” Turner said. “I thought that tonight (Saturday) showed our willingness to pass and share but the difference is, we’ve been doing that a lot this year and on the back end of that the shots haven’t been going in. The kids stepped up, shot the ball with confidence, and I think each ball that went in gave them more confidence.”
Tennessee State entered the game winless in conference play, but the Racers didn’t treat them like a winless team in their preparation. Instead, Turner said she probably spent more time on the film breakdown and scout for the Tigers than she has on any other opponent all year. They were hungry for the win and she did everything she could to prepare her team to get one.
“At this point, we have no margin for error,” Turner said. “This was my scout. I watched every game they have played this year. I watched every out of bounds play that they ran this year. I watched every defensive play on out of bounds. We put in specific out of bounds plays for tonight (Saturday). I went more in-depth with this scout than maybe I’ve gone all year...We didn’t take them lightly. We went in and we said these are the things we have to do to win this game and I probably over scouted, to be honest, but it worked.”
It worked so well that the Racers were able to score 100 points for the 28th time in program history and they will need to carry that momentum forward into next week’s matchups against Eastern Illinois and SIUE at the CFSB Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.