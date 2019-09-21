MURRAY —A week one win over an NAIA opponent, followed by two losses to high-quality FBS opponents has the Racers ready to enter the conference portion of their season, but Morehead State still awaits before that can happen.
The Racers lead the series 40-16-1 against Morehead State, and they haven’t played since Oct. 14, 1995, when the Racers won 63-13. Following last week’s game, the Golden Eagles are 2-1 and are coming in hot after putting up over 500 yards of offense and 73 points against Kentucky Christian.
Head coach Mitch Stewart said it’s almost like the schedule was divided up into parts that ranged in difficulty.
“We’ve come out of one segment of our season and are going into another segment of our season,” Stewart said. “We start our FCS season now, so everything that has happened the three weeks prior, good or bad, really doesn’t matter. We start over anew and are looking forward to it.”
Sitting at 1-2, the Murray State Racers are getting set to return home and to play their first FCS opponent of the year Saturday in front of what is expected to be a large crowd for Family Weekend. Stewart said nothing changes for the team as far as preparation goes, but that Family Weekend has a big impact once Saturday comes because the crowd brings them to life.
“Any time you run out there and you’ve got people yelling at you, it’s a completely different feel and we feed off that,” Stewart said. “Those guys feed off of it, when the crowd is into the situations of the game like third down and guys are yelling and they are standing up for fourth down and the crowd is going nuts. They can sense when this is a big drive or this is a big stop or here’s a goal line stop, it’s tremendously helpful for our guys because it just makes you feel good. It’s a heck of a lot of work that we put into a little bit of time on Saturday and to have that time shared with a lot of people who are after the same goal and they are yelling and cheering you on makes that work justifiable.”
This week, Stewart Stadium and the Racers will play host to the Morehead State Golden Eagles. Many fans are familiar with the university that is part of the OVC in other sports, but not football. Stewart said they will be a tough opponent because they have some outstanding players.
“Their quarterback is really good and has a big arm,” Stewart said. “And they have a big tall receiver that they targeted a bunch (against EKU) on some fades and go routes and he came down with a bunch of them. Plus they have a kick returner that scored against Austin Peay last year, ran one back against them and already has a touchdown this year as well. Make no mistakes about it, they have some dudes who can go and our guys have to be up for that challenge. They’ve played two really tough opponents and they have to understand that these dudes are going to be tough too. The film may not look the same … but when you’re looking at the dudes in between the lines, it’s a dang good football team and we have to prepare for that.”
Issiah Aguero leads the rushing attack with 42 carries and 291 yards through three games, while Jovan Smith has been the finisher for the Golden Eagles with four rushing TDs. Quarterback Mark Pappas has completed about 56% of his passes for 613 yards and seven TDs and wide receiver Landon Hurst is the big target Stewart mentioned. So far he has 12 catches for 157 yards and two TDs, but the Golden Eagles spread it out pretty well with nine other players with three or more catches. As for the kick returner, his name is Aaron Turk and he took his lone kickoff return opportunity this year the distance for an 86-yard score. These guys are on Stewart’s radar as far as slowing down the offense of the Golden Eagles.
“Their offense can go. Conceptually, they are a lot like us,” Stewart said. “They are going to be an up-tempo offense, which will be very hard to simulate during a workweek for the defense, so we are probably going to go a lot more good on good (starters vs starters), defense vs offense, just so offensively we can run our plays against the best look we are going to see and defensively they can run their calls against the best offensive look, especially from a tempo standpoint.”
Defensively, the Golden Eagles are led by linebacker Justin Benvie and defensive lineman Vaughn Taylor. The two have combined for 38 tackles this year and two sacks. As for turnovers, the Golden Eagles are an opportunistic bunch with six interceptions already and three fumble recoveries. Six players have an interception showing how well rounded they are in the secondary.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. tonight at Stewart Stadium.
