MURRAY —This Sunday will mark the start of the conference portion of the schedule for the Murray State Racers after what was the toughest non-conference schedule in program history.
The Racers are 3-5, but played up to the level of some high-level opponents like the Ole Miss Rebels in a 5-4 loss, or the Xavier Musketeers in a double overtime 4-3 loss. As they get set to open conference play they are as prepared as they could possibly be and they have been battle tested already.
“We have a great squad,” head coach Matt Lodge said. “When we’re at full strength we’re going to give it a good go in conference.”
Senior Miyah Watford leads the Racers in scoring and was named last weeks OVC Player of the Week. After her performance through the non-conference schedule, she moved into fourth place on the Murray State all-time scoring list with 24 goals for her career. She currently leads the Racers with eight goals in 2019. It was also the second time this year that she was named player of the week.
“She works so hard, she’s so quick, and makes things out of nothing,” head coach Matt Lodge said. “She’s tweaked her finishing and and now she’s reaping the benefits of creating the chances and finishing them.”
The last time the two teams played, the Murray State soccer team came up short in a 1-2 overtime loss against the Cougars at Korte Stadium in Edwardsville, Illinois. The loss marked the first time the Racers suffered a regular-season defeat by an OVC opponent since the 2014 season.
Symone Cooper scored the team’s only goal last year in the meeting on an assist from Watford. Murray State led through the first half, but the Cougars controlled the second half and kept the Racers on their heels. Eventually the Cougars scored to tie the game up and then capitalized on a thrown-in from Allison Wendt, who sent the ball into the box for teammate Angel Ikeda to make a play. The Cougars earned the golden goal and a 2-1 win over the Racers in overtime.
Unlike last year, this year’s game will be at Cutchin Field, a place the Racers have dominated over the past four years in conference play. Including OVC tournament games at Cutchin field, the Racers are 23-2 at home since the start of the 2015 season. However, one of those losses was to SIUE in 2016 in the first round of the OVC tournament.
“The Cougars enter Sunday’s competition at 2-3-2 overall after opening their OVC schedule by fighting to a 2-2 tie against Austin Peay on the road in Clarksville. SIUE has played in their fair share of close matches in the young season, as four of their seven matches have gone into overtime,” per goracers.com.
SIUE was selected to finish fourth in the 2019 OVC Preseason Poll after a 2018 season that saw them finish 6-9-2 overall, before exiting in the second round at the OVC Tournament. The Cougars, who are averaging 1.86 goals per contest, are led by sophomore Mackenzie Litzinger’s team-high five goals on the season.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Sunday and admission is free out on the hill at Cutchin Field.
