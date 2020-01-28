MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis has been picked to finish second in the Ohio Valley Conference for 2020, according to this year’s preseason coaches poll, as released by the OVC on Thursday. Additionally, Claire Chang and Stasya Sharapova have been named to the OVC’s Preseason Top 10 Player list for the 2020 campaign.
Murray State is coming off a 2019 season that saw them earn a 6-2 record against OVC opponents through eight regular season matches. The Racers, who return four experienced players from last year’s rotation, also received a pair of first-place votes in the poll. Murray State is predicted to finish second only to Austin Peay, who won both the regular season and the conference tournament championship in 2019 after turning in a 22-1 record overall that included an 8-0 record against OVC opponents a year ago.
Claire Chang, who landed the #3 spot on this year’s OVC Preseason Top-10 players list, turned in a 5-3 record in OVC singles last season - earning All-OVC Second Team honors while competing primarily as the #1 for the Racers.
As for Stasya Sharapova, she was tagged as the #9 player in the preseason rankings after she also posted a 5-3 record in OVC singles competition a year ago while competing primarily as the #2 during conference play.
They opened the 2020 campaign in style on Saturday, earning victories in both matches on the road in Peoria, Illinois. A 7-0 triumph over IUPUI was followed by a 5-2 win over Bradley as the Racers started the season 2-0 for the second-straight year.
“I couldn’t be happier with our start. The girls played very solid from top to bottom, and showed a lot of maturity and confidence in the crucial moments of the matches. The best thing about this weekend was that we didn’t play our best tennis, but found a way to win,” said MSU head coach Jorge Caetano.
Match 1 vs. IUPUI
The Racers dominated the first match of 2020, defeating IUPUI 7-0 while dropping just one set to the Jaguars. Claire Chang, Sara Loncarevic, Stasya Sharapova, Marit Kreugel, and Samantha Muller won their respective singles matches in straight sets, while Anja Loncarevic also prevailed with a 3-6, 6-1, 10-5 victory over Christina Stankovic. Samantha Muller/Stasya Sharapova (6-2), Anja Loncarevic/Sara Loncarevic (6-0), and Marit Kreugel/Sara Bjork (6-2) also earned convincing victories in doubles competition.
Match 2 vs. Bradley
Murray State would show no signs of slowing down in their second match of the day, cruising to a 5-2 victory over the host Braves of Bradley University.
The duo of Samantha Muller and Stasya Sharapova earned a 7-5 victory in #1 doubles, while Sara Bjork and Marit Kreugel teamed up for a 6-2 win at the #3 spot as the Racers secured the doubles point for the second time on the day.
Stasya Sharapova, Anja Loncarevic, Marit Kreugel, and Sara Bjork would all go on to win in straight sets during singles play to secure the overall victory for Murray State.
“Anja was very good for us, having a very tough first match, but finding a way to win and then she dominated her opponent in the second match. It was great to see the way she competed today. Marit also played a very good first match, but had a bad start in the second. I’m very proud of the way she handled things when she was down to turn things around and get another win,” added Caetano.
The Racers will look to build on Saturday’s momentum in their next outing on Thursday when they host Middle Tennessee and Cumberland (Tenn.) at the Kenlake Tennis Center. The first match is set to begin at 1:00 p.m.
