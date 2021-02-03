NASHVILLE — For the fifth-straight season, Murray State women’s soccer sits atop the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll, as released by the OVC on Tuesday. The Racers received 181 total points and five first-place votes in the poll that is voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
The Racers, who have posted an incredible 40-5-5 OVC record on their way to four conference titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances over the last five years, return eight starters from the 2019 squad that went 8-2 in OVC competition - including All-OVC first team selections Abby Jones and Izzy Heckman.
Additionally, junior Abby Jones has been named to the OVC’s preseason Players to Watch List. The Powell, Ohio native is coming off a phenomenal 2019 campaign that saw her earn CoSIDA Academic All-American honors in addition to receiving All-OVC first team accolades. She tallied six goals and an OVC-leading 11 assists during her second season in a Racer uniform a year ago.
The complete OVC preseason poll and Players to Watch list can be found below. The Racers open the 2020-21 regular season on March 2nd on the road at Morehead State.
2020-21 OVC Soccer Predicted Order of Finish
1. Murray State (5) - 181
2. Southeast Missouri (7) - 172
3. SIUE (6) - 167
4. UT Martin (2) - 156
5. Belmont (2) - 128
6. Tennessee Tech - 119
7. Austin Peay - 80
8. Eastern Illinois - 75
9. Eastern Kentucky - 62
10. Morehead State - 47
11. Jacksonville State – 23
Players to Watch
Claire Larose - MF - SR - AUSTIN PEAY
Julie Garst - f - SR - BELMONT
Itxaso Aguero - mf - sR - EASTERN ILLINOIS
Katie Shaffer - D - SR - EASTERN KENTUCKY
Cynthia Bagozzi - F - SO - JACKSONVILLE STATE
Nicole Palmer - D - JR - MOREHEAD STATE
Abby Jones - M - JR - MURRAY STATE
Morgan Heisserer - F - SO - SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
Mackenzie Litzsinger - F - R-SO - SIUE
Cassidy Bereda - F - JR - TENNESSEE TECH
Erica Myers - GK - SR - UT MARTIN
