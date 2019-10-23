EVANSVILLE, IN— Call it disrespect, misjudgment, or motivation, but the Murray State men’s basketball team has been selected to finish second in the preseason coaches’ poll for the OVC. Coming off of back-to-back OVC regular season and tournament championships, the Racers are in a familiar spot when it comes to preseason polling.
The great thing about a preseason poll is that it shows expectations from others, but has no real effect on the outcome of a season. In the history of the OVC, there has never been a preseason poll that correctly predicted the finish of a season. That’s because the poll is mostly based on what is known, and that leaves a lot to chance. It’s hard to know exactly how much of an impact the loss of a player like Jason Burnell will have for a team like Jacksonville State, or the addition of a guy like Chico Carter or Noah Kamba to the Racers. That’s why head coach Matt McMahon doesn’t put a whole lot of stock into what the preseason polls or All-OVC first teams are saying at OVC Media Day.
“It’s good to have those types of polls and this event is great,” McMahon said. “But, the polls don’t matter, the preseason all-league teams don’t matter. Our focus just needs to continue to be on trying to build the best team that we can and the guys just need to stay focused on getting better each day and more importantly continue to build the relationships within our team and our program.”
The other half of the announcements from yesterday in Evansville was the All-OVC first team that featured a pair of Racers. Tevin Brown and Darnell Cowart were tabbed as one of the top-11 players in the league.
Overall, McMahon said that the media day was a great success because it accomplishes exactly what one would hope.
“We have a first-class media day in Evansville and I think it gets the excitement level ramped up for the season ahead,” McMahon said. “It gets people talking about not only Murray State basketball but our league and the opportunity we have at the Ford Center where our tournament is now held in a first-class venue and that’s the positive part of having a great event like this.”
Murray State will obviously have big shoes to fill with Ja Morant and Shaq Buchanan gone, but McMahon said they have a system and there is nothing that needs to change as far as that goes.
“We don’t make it about who we have to replace,” McMahon said. “It’s about our players. This is our team. How do we build this group into the best team we can be. Two years ago we lost Jonathan Stark, who was the best player in our league and also lost Terrell Miller, who was the best forward in our league, and we didn’t spend the offseason asking how do we replace those guys. We said, ‘Hey, we’ve got Ja and Shaq back. Let’s build our team around them,’ and it ended up working out very well for everyone involved.”
This year the Racers are fully stocked with returning talent and the only decision that remains to be made is who do they choose to build around. The options are endless for the deepest team in the OVC.
“We’ll have the same approach to this year’s team,” McMahon said. “When you look at who we return, we have some proven pieces in Tevin Brown, Darnell Cowart, KJ Williams, Jaiveon Eaves, Devin Gilmore, and the return of Anthony Smith who was very productive for us before his injury.”
With four big men back for the Racers, the post is the area that has the biggest question marks, not in the talent area, but in the area of who gets the minutes. Williams, Cowart, and Gilmore were effective in their time on the court last year and Smith appears to be fully healthy and ready for a full season workload. Prior to his injury, he was in the starting lineup. So now McMahon has to solve the problem of four big men with talent filling in on a floor where only two can play at a time.
“It’s a good problem to have. I think a lot is still to be determined there,” McMahon said. “I think ultimately players determine who plays by their commitment on a daily basis, their production in practice, do they make the people around them better, so I’m confident those things will work themselves out. Who earns the minutes will play out as the season goes along.”
The preseason poll listed Belmont in first, Murray State in second, Jacksonville State in third, Austin Peay in fourth, UT Martin in fifth, Eastern Kentucky in sixth, Eastern Illinois in seventh, Morehead State in eighth, Tennessee State in ninth, SIUE in tenth, SEMO in eleventh, and Tennessee Tech in twelfth.
Making up the preseason All-OVC first team were Jomaru Brown (EKU), Tevin Brown (MSU), Jr. Clay (TTU), Darnell Cowart (MSU), Quintin Dove (UTM), Grayson Murphy (BEL), Nick Muszynski (BEL), Craig Randall II (UTM), Terry Taylor (APSU), Jordan Walker (MOR), Josiah Wallace (EIU).
