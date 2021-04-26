LOUISVILLE—The Murray State women’s track & field program competed at Louisville’s Clark Wood Open on Friday and Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.
“This weekend was a good test for our group both mentally and physically,” said Head Coach Adam Kiesler. “Some performances really stood out not just because of the time or mark, but because of the win mentally that some of these athletes has to overcome to achieve lifetime bests. With another extremely competitive week ahead of us we will get back to work with our goals firmly in mind.”
Day One
In the field events, two Racers set new PRs. Rachel Hagans jumped a marked of 5.94m in the long jump to put her eighth on Murray State’s all-time list and Jenna Pauly upped her previous best of 3.65m to 3.68m, just behind Brooke Misukonis’s all-time mark of 3.70m.
On the track, Teliyah James improved from tenth in Murray State’s record books to eighth in the 200m, running a time of 24.37. Jumyia Denning also set a new PR in the 200m, finishing in 24.70.
In the 5000m, a trio of Racers, Dani Wright, Breanna Day and Sophie Grogan all ran new personal bests. Wright led the way with a 18:20, followed by Day, 18:53 and Grogan, 20:09.
Day Two
Sprints
Kenia Seals won her second-straight 100m dash and Rachel Hagans finished second, setting a new PR of 12.05.
Both Kayla Bell and Lucia Herrero-Yanez PRed in the 400m dash. Bell is now seventh all-time on the Murray State list with a time of 55.59. Herrero-Yanez’s time of 56.15 is tenth all-time.
Distance
Jessica Stein and Zarra Humphry both set new personal bests in 1500m running in 4:57.39 and 5:13.30, respectively.
In the 3000m Steeple Chase, Emma Creviston and Ashley Zimmerman ran new PRs. Creviston finished in 11:12.39 and Zimmerman in 12:37.1.
Field Events
Jasmine Claunch finished fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 11.25m and Meghan Fletcher was sixth in the high jump with an effort of 1.66 meters.
Joy Sparks was eleventh in the javelin throw at 36.67m.
Relays
The Racers’ 4x100 meter relay team of Jumyia Denning, Teliyah James, Lucia Herrero-Yanez and Kenia Seals won the event with a time of 46.11.
The relay team of Denning, Bell, Seals and James finished second in the 4x400 with a time of 3:59.18.
Coming Up Next
The Racers will travel to Lexington next weekend (Apr. 30-May 1) for their final regular season meet, the Kentucky Open, before the OVC Outdoor Championships. n
