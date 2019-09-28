On the final play of the game, the UT-Martin Skyhawks scored a touchdown on a deflected pass that caromed off the intended receiver and fell right into the waiting hands of Donnell Williams. That play summed up the way the game went all night for the Racers and head coach Mitch Stewart in the 40-7 loss.
Offensively, the Racers had 16 carries for just 17 yards rushing, and the air attack was just as abysmal with a 17-29 night for Preston Rice. The air attack stumbled due to several drops and mental errors.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Racers were outmatched physically and with the effort level. Missed tackles helped the Skyhawks rush for 211 yards and three TDs.
As for special teams, mistakes piled up as Murray State started inside of their own 20-yard line multiple times. It was a performance that baffled the mind after what the Racers had shown through the first four weeks of the season. They were outplayed in every facet of the game.
"Bottom line is, they came out with a purpose and their purpose was sought out more than ours was, and they just played better," Stewart said. "They whipped us in all phases of the game. They whipped us. Coaching, offensively, defensively, and special teams, the whole deal, they whipped us."
On the only scoring drive of the game for the Racers, quarterback Preston Rice found Rodney Castille in the middle of the end zone for a 28-yard catch. That would be the only feel good moment of the game.
The first half left much to be desired for the Murray State Racers and the second half got off to an inauspicious start with a penalty on the kickoff return for the Racers. They started inside their own five-yard line and quickly went three and out.
Coach Stewart said that the fault lies with him after last night's performance. He said that he failed to get his guys ready for the game and vowed to never let it happen again.
"I'll never let those guys go out on the field and be embarassed like that again," Stewart said. "That ain't going to happen under my watch. Tonight, it will be a regretful bus ride on the way back. It will be very painful because regret is the toughest type of pain and it's the one that stings the worst."
The loss drops the Raxers to 0-1 in the OVC with a game against Eastern Illinois at home on tap next weekend at 1 p.m.
