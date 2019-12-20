MURRAY — The Murray State athletic department ended the fall 2019 semester with a 3.01 GPA, marking the 31st consecutive semester that the Racers, as a whole, have finished with a department-wide GPA of 3.0 or greater.
“Congratulations to our student athletes, coaches and support staff on achieving a department wide 3.01 GPA for the fall 2019 semester, said director of athletics Kevin Saal. “Academic achievement is the first of four primary foundational components of a successful student-athlete experience at Murray State University. Developing young people as students, persons, players and professionals is the absolute heartbeat of our collective purpose. As a department, we will continue to set lofty aspirational goals and celebrate achievements such as these. We look forward to an even stronger spring of 2020 academic semester.”
In addition, 98 student-athletes posted a GPA of 3.5 or better to qualify for the Dean’s List.
Fall 2019 MSU Athletics
Dean’s List Honorees
Norma Abdur-Rafia (T&F/XC)
Callie Anderton (Volleyball)
Ellison Barrett (Softball)
Walker Beck (Men’s Golf)
Kristen Bialek (Softball)
Sophia Bingham (T&F/XC)
Sara Bjork (Tennis)
Bryson Bloomer (Baseball)
Tyler Bradley (Men’s XC)
Jonah Brannon (Baseball)
Logan Braundmeier (Softball)
Jabreuna Brimlett (T&F/XC)
John Buchanan (Men’s Golf)
Christian Burns (Baseball)
Lamiah Campbell (T&F/XC)
Destiny Carey (T&F/XC)
Lindsey Carroll (Softball)
Lydia Carter (Women’s Golf)
Braydon Cook (Baseball)
Steve Dawson (Football)
Kristin Dent (T&F/XC)
Ryan Dent (Men’s Cross-Country)
Charli Doss (Women’s Golf)
Meike Drewell (Rifle)
Joseph Eaton (Men’s Golf)
James Estes (Football)
Ryan Fender (Baseball)
Lauren Frealy (Rifle)
Macie Gibson (Women’s Basketball)
Katelyn Gilbert (T&F/XC)
Sierra Gilmore (Softball)
Emma Lucia Graf (T&F/XC)
Madelyn Griggs (Soccer)
Sophia Grogan (T&F/XC)
Benjamin Hall (Men’s Cross-Country)
Karsyn Hasch (Soccer)
Jordan Higgins (Men’s Cross-Country)
Connor Holden (Baseball)
Jordan Holly (Baseball)
Rachel Holthaus (Volleyball)
Sydney Houseal (T&F/XC)
Shelby Huber (Rifle)
Zarra Humphry (T&F/XC)
James Hutchison (Baseball)
Hannah James (Softball)
Abigail Jones (Soccer)
Lexi Jones (Softball)
Emma Kailiponi (Volleyball)
Alexandra Kaufmann (Volleyball)
Gabrielle Kennedy (T&F/XC)
Eliza Mae Kho (Women’s Golf)
Jessica Kinder (T&F/XC)
Austin Knight (Men’s Golf)
Marit Kreugel (Tennis)
Megan Lindsay (Volleyball)
Anja Loncarevic (Tennis)
Sara Loncarevic (Tennis)
Emily Matson (Volleyball)
Kolby Mclelland (Volleyball)
Sarah McDowell (Women’s Golf)
Trevor McMurray (Baseball)
Skylar McPhee (Baseball)
Joza Mikulcik (T&F/XC)
Brooke Misukonis (T&F/XC)
Joselle Morche (Soccer)
Samantha Muller (Tennis)
Jordyn Naranjo (Baseball)
Levi Nesler (Football)
Justin Orr (Baseball)
Amanda Parker (T&F/XC)
Don Parker (Football)
Jenna Pauly (T&F/XC)
Lauren Payne (Soccer)
Jacob Pennington (Baseball)
Ryan Perkins (Baseball)
Jasmine Rosell (Soccer)
Mitchell Ponder (Football)
Cera Prather (Soccer)
Allison Samisch (Soccer)
Eric Samuta (Football)
Anna Scheer (Rifle)
Stasya Sharapova (Tennis)
Tyler Shemwell (Softball)
Jessikha Nayara Silva Ribeiro (T&F/XC)
Natalie Slezakova (Tennis)
Jacob Slunder (Baseball)
Chris Stahl (Football)
Jessica Stein (T&F/XC)
Jensen Striegel (Softball)
Clara Tarpey (T&F/XC)
Rod Thomas (Men’s Basketball)
Mallory Unverfehrt (T&F/XC)
Jenna Villacres (Soccer)
Zaden Webber (Football)
Justin Wendling (Men’s Golf)
Trey Woosley (Baseball)
Saraya Young (Soccer)
