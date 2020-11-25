MURRAY — The Murray State men’s basketball program was recognized by CBS Sports as No. 44 on their list of the top 68 most successful college programs of all-time. CBS Sports used several factors to determine the rankings including wins, losses, NCAA Tournament appearances, NCAA wins, regular season conference championships, top-10 NBA draft selections and weeks ranked in the top-25 nationally.
When seeing the list of determining factors, it’s easy to see why the Murray State Racers were ranked No. 44.
CBS college basketball reporter Matt Norlander offered this summation of the Racers’ program that has seen their last eight head coaches, including current boss, Matt McMahon, take their teams to the NCAA Tournament.
44. Murray State
Record since 1938-39: 1,295-739
Regular-season titles: 27
NCAA Tournaments: 17
Final Fours: 0
Weeks ranked: 25
Top-60 NBA picks: 10
POINTS: 473.5
One of the proudest mid-major basketball communities resides in Murray. A population of fewer than 20,000 but a passion quotient equal to five times that number – if not more. The Racers have had a slew of dudes come through Murray over the years. Popeye Jones, Jeff Martin, Ja Morant, Cameron Payne, Isaiah Canaan, Marcus Brown and Dick Cunningham were all college studs who were top-60 picks. Morant is the most talented player in program history, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 Draft and someone who’s achieved the rare feat of earning a triple-double in an NCAA Tournament game. But Jones and Martin are the most accomplished. Murray State has been a mid-major power for much of the past 60 years, starting with Cal Luther’s run (241-154) from 1958-1974.
In recent decades, familiar names like Mark Gottfried, Mick Cronin, Billy Kennedy and Steve Prohm have taken Murray State to the NCAA, with Prohm providing the best team in school history. This gig is like a little brother’s version of Xavier, really. The Racers’ 31-2 team in 2011-12 was one of the feel-good stories of that season. Interestingly enough, Murray State has never made a Sweet 16, though old-school fans will recall how the 16th-seeded Racers almost knocked off No. 1 Michigan State in 1990 – and that near-win came two years removed from when Murray State was No. 14 and did upset No. 3 NC State. The school’s 27 league championships rank as the 10th most in college basketball since 1939. The Racers are expected to be at the top of the OVC again this season under Matt McMahon, who could have the next future NBAer to come out of the program in Tevin Brown.
With the 2020-21 season set to begin next week, Coach Matt McMahon takes the Racers into his sixth season as they look to win their fourth-consecutive Ohio Valley Conference championship. It will be a competitive campaign through 20 OVC games. Returning All-OVC performers Tevin Brown and KJ Williams return to lead the Racers into their 96th season of collegiate basketball.
Coach McMahon has led the Racers to one of the greatest three-year periods of program history that includes three-straight OVC regular season championships (2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20) and two OVC Tournament titles (2017-18, 2018-19). In the last three seasons, the Racers are a combined 77-20 (.777) overall and 47-7 (.870) in OVC games.
In the 2019-20 season, MSU was 23-9 and 15-3 in the OVC and secured their ninth 20-win season in the last 11. MSU had an 11-game winning streak, which marked the third-straight season in which they had a streak of 10 or more. It’s only the second time this has happened in program history. The first was in the 1930s.
The Racers’ run of eight straight head coaches who have taken the Racers to the NCAA Tournament is amazing. Steve Newton (1985-91) took the Racers to the Big Dance three times to get the run started. Scott Edgar (1991-95) guided the Racers to the NCAA twice, as did Mark Gottfried (1995-98). Tevester Anderson (1998-03) kept the streak going with two trips and Mick Cronin (2003-06) did the same. Billy Kennedy (2006-11) and Steve Prohm (2011-15) each made one NCAA trip. McMahon has taken the Racers to the NCAA twice.
When the Racers defeated Marquette in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, on Ja Morant’s triple-double, McMahon joined Newton, Kennedy and Prohm as the four MSU coaches that have won a game in the Big Dance.
