Racers remove final game on schedule

MURRAY — Fans will have to wait until the spring to see what Murray State football can do under new head coach Dean Hood as the team has eliminated their last remaining non-conference game from the schedule.
Following the announcement from the OVC on Friday, Murray State and Georgia State came to an agreement to postpone the game set for this fall. That action was spurred on by something Murray State Athletic Director Kevin Saal referred to as a guiding principle.
“Beginning in early July, I met with every one of our teams, prior to their arrival on campus,” Saal said. “We talked about a lot of things, but the most important piece was the two guiding principals. First and foremost, the safety and welfare of our student-athletes, and number two, making smart decisions that puts our teams in the best possible position to compete and practice.”
When the OVC Board of Presidents met on Thursday and Friday, a lot of their conversation was in regards to the non-conference portion of the schedule because of contractual obligations. Once the official decision was made, Saal reached out to Georgia State to discuss what they could do in terms of their existing contract.
“The league discussions originated and centered around providing flexibility for teams with multiple existing pre-scheduled obligations to fulfill those obligations,” Saal said. “For us, at that point in time, we had one with Georgia State and we reached a tentative verbal agreement with Georgia State to explore a future date rather than risk the safety and welfare of our student-athletes for one game this fall.”
Prior to the decision by the OVC to eliminate the fall season, Saal reached out to multiple possible non-conference opponents for football to fill the vacancies left in the schedule by Louisville and Tarleton State.
Both teams removed the Racers from their schedule due to reasons associated with COVID-19. That left the Racers in search mode as they attempted fill the holes, but Saal was hesitant to make any commitments due to uncertainty surrounding the OVC and what the league would decide to do in the fall.
“We had discussions with multiple non-conference opponents for the fall,” Saal said. “We had positioned ourselves to fill the non-conference schedule. With that said, I think it’s really important to understand that we are going to conduct ourselves with integrity, so as I had conversations with those ADs we certainly didn’t want to be in a position where we over-promised or under-delivered. I wanted to be honest and transparent with those ADs and quite frankly, those ADs likely weren’t sending contracts without knowing what our league would do anyway…Obviously, after Friday’s decision there was no need for us, particularly given our stance on player safety and welfare, to execute those.”
That doesn’t mean that those discussions were for naught. Saal added that should the OVC decide to adopt a model that allows for non-conference play in the spring, the Racers are in a great position to fill that schedule.
“Depending on the model that is adopted this spring, there may be an opportunity for us to schedule a non-conference contest,” Saal said. “We’ll keep those options open. We will remain engaged with the institutions who are agreeable to the non-conference games that we had tentatively scheduled this fall with the loss of the Louisville and Tarleton State games. So, we will keep those conversations going as the model’s become more clear for the spring.”
The loss of the fall season was far from shocking with every other FCS program in the country already making a similar choice. Also, the idea of the conference games being unsafe, but non-conference games being fine to play seemed contradictory to Saal and others within athletics.
“We are not unique in our approach here at Murray State,” Saal said. “For us, it didn’t make much sense for teams to shift conference games to the spring due to safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, and then play non-conference games in the fall.”
That’s not to say that players and coaches alike didn’t want to compete this fall. Much like the teams that lost out in the spring, these individuals understand the time they have put in and wanted to see the payoff.
“All of our student-athletes share an equal desire to compete,” Saal said. “No matter the sport, our coaches, staff and administration all want to develop young people and to compete. That’s why we’re here.”
In the end, the health and safety of the student-athletes was too important to risk when another option was available.
“The bottom line is that our league made a decision to shift fall sports to the spring in the interest of player safety and their wellbeing,” Saal said. “Some institutions may choose to play based on a different set of priorities this fall. We are confident in our direction here at Murray State.”
