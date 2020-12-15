MURRAY — Originally scheduled to play Prairie View on Tuesday, the Murray State men’s basketball program was forced to shuffle the schedule and swap opponents yet again late last week and will now play Transylvania. It will mark the first time the teams have met since 1939. The Racers (3-2) won that game 42-32 in Lovett Auditorium.
Transy (0-3) is coming off three straight losses to fellow Ohio Valley Conference members Eastern Kentucky and twice to Morehead State.
Prairie View was forced to cancel due to institutional protocols.
The Racers are trying to rebound from their 70-66 loss Friday night at the hands of Southern Illinois and use the game as a tune up for a rematch on the road against rival Austin Peay, who will undoubtedly be looking for revenge after a 87-57 beatdown last week.
The matchup includes a local flavor, as McCracken County High School products Will and Jackson Sivills could be on the court at the same time. Will plays guard for the Pioneers and Jackson is a freshman for the Racers this season.
Murray State enters the game on a 24-game home winning-streak, good for the fifth-longest streak in program history. A win Tuesday will tie the record for fourth-longest home streak at 25 games in a row. The longest streak happened from 1996-2000 and spanned 47 games.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the CFSB Center.
