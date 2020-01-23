MURRAY — The Racers just wrapped up a four-game road stretch and will return home to the CFSB Center tonight against a familiar foe, the Belmont Bruins.
There’s no love lost between the Bruins and Racer fans as this game seems to have a different feel to it every year than any other conference game, save for maybe Austin Peay.
What makes this rivalry so special is the fact that there is almost always something big on the line. In the last meeting it was an OVC Championship and the Racers put together a 51-point second half performance to win 77-65.
It was also a game where Nick Muszynski was injured which changed the complexity of the Belmont attack and gave the Racers a distinct advantage in the paint. This year the Racers strength has been the front court and they will be truly tested when they look to slow down Muszynski. The big man is second on the team in scoring with 15.8 points per game and second on the team in rebounds with 6.8 per game.
SCOUTING THE RACERS
Coming into tonight’s game the Racers are 6-0 in conference play and sitting on top of the conference standings along with Austin Peay.
They are being led by Tevin Brown who is playign at an All-OVC level, averaging 17.7 points per game, 3.8 assists per game, and five rebounds a game.
In the frontcourt the Racers are led by the duo of Anthony Smith and KJ Williams. Smith is scoring 11.1 points per game and pulling in 7.8 rebounds per game. Williams is scoring 12.7 and averaging 7.1 rebounds per game.
SCOUTING THE BRUINS
The Bruins have a couple of unique things going for them, starting with Grayson Murphy, a six-foot, one-inch guard, that currently leads the team in rebounds per game with 8.3.
Murphy also leads the team in assists with just over six per game and 9.1 points per game.
They have three guys scoring in double-digits and are led by Adam Kunkel with 16.9 points per game. Not far behind is Muszynski, and then there is the grad transfer Tyler Scanlon. He averages 11.9 points per game.
The Bruins are currently 5-1 in conference play.
