MURRAY — The Murray State men’s golf team hits the road for the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate at Greystone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee, the former site of the Ohio Valley Conference Championship from 2010-13.
The Racers are included in a field of 11 squads including host Austin Peay, Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Evansville, Missouri State, North Dakota, SIU Edwardsville, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin.
Monday calls for two rounds of play starting with a shotgun start at 8 a.m., with the final round Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. also with a shotgun start.
The Racers’ best success in this event came in 2017 when Austin Knight won the medalist title on scores of 73-67-70=210.
MSU is coming off a third-place showing at the UT Martin Skyhawk Classic at Paris Landing State Park (Oct. 1) where Dalton
Bagwell finished in a share of the lead with scores of 71-71-72=214.
The Greystone Golf Club is a par-72 layout that will play 7,000 yards.
From 2010-13, the OVC Championship was contested at GreyStone. During these four events in Dickson, the Racers won the title in 2010 for head coach Eddie Hunt and placed third in 2011 and 2012 and fifth in 2013.
