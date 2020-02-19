MURRAY — The Murray State rifle team posted a season-best 4679 against Jacksonville State Sunday in its regular-season finale at the Ole Miss Rifle Range in Oxford, Mississippi. The score helped the Racers move into ninth in NCAA qualification, just .333 points out of the eight-team field for the 2020 NCAA Rifle Championships.
Matias Kiuru send new personal best in all three categories Sunday with a 588 in smallbore, a 596 in air rifle and an 1184 aggregate. Dane Buesseler followed Kiuru with a 581 smallbore and 585 air rifle for an 1166 total. Meike Drewell also had a solid smallbore firing a 581, while Anna Scheer and Emily Fitzgerald posted big numbers in air rifle at 590 and 388, respectively.
With the regular-season over, it all comes down to next Saturday’s NCAA qualifier against Nebraska at Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray. The score from next qualifier will be averaged with each team’s three-highest scores at separate sites to determine the eight-team field for the March’s NCAA Championship in Lexington, Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.