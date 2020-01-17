MARIN, TN — Defense wins championships, or at least that’s how the saying goes, and last night, Murray State used incredible defense to throttle the UT Martin Skyhawks 84-62.
The Racers, now 5-0 in OVC play, didn’t have their best night of shooting from beyond the arc, but it didn’t matter as they controlled every aspect of the game and beat the Skyhawks for the second time in two weeks.
After the game, head coach Matt McMahon said he was impressed with his team’s ability to defend for 40 minutes.
“I thought that was the whole key to the game, our team defense,” McMahon said. “I thought we had some terrific individual efforts, but I thought we really defended as a team for the most part.”
In the first meeting, Parker Stewart scored 25 points in the second half alone, and the Skyhawks hit nine three-point shots in the second half, but last night the Racers held them to 3--18 for the game. That improvement alone was reason to celebrate and enough for the Racers to cruise to a win.
Unsurprisingly, Murray State got a good game out of Tevin Brown with 20 points, but he also added six assists and four rebounds. Other double-digit scorers included Jaiveon Eaves (14), KJ Williams (14), and Demond Robinson (10). It was one of the more efficient nights for Robinson, who also added seven rebounds and two assists in just 19 minutes of play.
“I thought Demond was terrific,” McMahon said.
The Racers shot nearly 50% from the floor once again, despite their woes from the arc, and have proven time and time again that the strength of their team is the front court.
They will look to remain undefeated in conference play Saturday when they take on SEMO at 6 p.m. in Cape Girardeau.
