MOREHEAD – The Murray State women’s basketball team secured its largest OVC road victory since 2013 Thursday with a 70-54 win over Morehead State at Johnson Arena in Morehead. The last time Murray State won by 16 points or more on the road in an OVC matchup was on Jan. 28, 2013, when it won at Tennessee Tech, 68-52.
The Eagles led twice in the first quarter, at 1-0 and 8-7, but those would be their only leads of the game, as Murray State led for just over 39 minutes. The Racers shot a blistering 50% from the floor on the night, in addition to tying their season high in three-pointers by going 10-for-23 from downtown on the night.
Bria Sanders-Woods led Murray State in the game with 18 points, while Macey Turley was just one off at 17. Lex Mayes went 4-for-7 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points, while Katelyn Young notched her fifth double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Racers will close out their trip to the eastern reaches of the Commonwealth Saturday when they visit Eastern Kentucky at noon CST/1 p.m. EST.
