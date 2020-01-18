MURRAY — Thursday night was rough for the Racers, especially on the offensive end in the second half. A measly 12.5% from the floor in the half led to a blowout loss to presumptively the top team in the OVC.
Tonight, the Racers get a chance to bounce back a little bit as they face off against the only conference foe they’ve beaten so far this season. The Southeast Missouri Redhawks were kept in check from the three-point line in the loss to the Racers, shooting just 3-17. If the Racers plan to win tonight they will need a similar defensive effort on the perimeter.
“The SEMO game at SEMO is a game that we know that we have to go into and try to mimic the things that we did here that made us successful against them,” head coach Rechelle Turner said.
Another thing the Racers will need to mimic is their aggressiveness on the offensive end. Murray State took 31 free throws in the win and defended without fouling on the Redhawks, only allowing them to take 15 free throws. That is a formula for winning basketball, particularly during a stretch right now where they are struggling shooting the ball.
One player that turned things around a bit was Lex Mayes. She had one of her better games on Thursday night when she scored a team-high 17 points and hit on 5-7 three-point shots. It was a good sign for a player that Turner said has been putting in the effort every day in practice.
“We’re not harping on the misses,” Turner said in Monday’s press conference. “We’re telling her to continue to shoot because that’s what shooters do. We’re loving on her a little bit. She’s had a tough week, but she’ll be ok. She’s a fighter. She’s a gamer. I’ve seen her make big shot after big shot over the years and we expect her to, at any time, really break out of that and start helping us make shots.”
The Racers will look to Mayes, as well as Macey Turley and Alexis Burpo, today as they take on SEMO at 2 p.m. in Cape Girardeau.
