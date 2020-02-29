MURRAY — Against all odds, the Murray State women’s basketball team is going to the OVC tournament for the third-straight year under head coach Rechelle Turner.
Now, the only thing left to be decided is whether they will get in as the seventh-seed or the eighth.
They will face off against Austin Peay tonight and with a win they will secure the seventh spot.
In the previous meeting with the Governors, the Racers watched their lead disappear in the fourth quarter. They led the game for over 30 minutes but eventually the fatigue set in and the game got away from them.
Tonight, they are in for another tough game. The Governors love to pressure and force their opponents to expend energy and with the depth issues the Racers have it could spell trouble.
Still, the Racers have found a way to persevere this season despite a multitude of injuries and circumstances that other teams may have succumbed to and given up.
The previous meeting came down to an inability to score late as the Racers got just three points in the final three minutes of play, while the Govs scored 10.
One other critical part of the loss that the Racers will need to reverse if they hope to win tonight is turnovers. They gave up 18 points off of turnovers to the Govs and in a game decided by eight points, it’s easy to point the finger to that stat as a key factor.
The Racers will need another big effort out of Laci Hawthorne and Alexis Burpo, and more importantly, they need to have some good fortune and stay healthy.
