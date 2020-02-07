MURRAY —With one minute left to play, DaQuan Smith’s three-point shot came up short and the comeback bid by the Racers was silenced.
It was a sloppy game that saw the Racers turn the ball over 22 times on their way to their first conference loss this season, 71-64 to the Bruins.
So far, the Racers (17-6, 10-1) have still not cracked the code at the Curb Center as they haven’t beaten the Bruins (17-7, 8-3) in the regular season at their place in OVC play.
Murray State did just about everything right except for take care of the basketball. They held the Bruins to 4-25 (16%) from the three-point line, outrebounded them 43-33, and limited Nick Muszynski to just 12 points. Still, it wasn’t enough.
Head coach Matt McMahon said despite the great effort, his team took themselves out of the game with all of the turnovers.
“I was surprised it was as close as it was with all of the turnovers,” McMahon said on the Froggy 103.7 postgame show. “I told our guys after the game that I respect their effort. I felt we played extremely hard and fought our guts out, but you just can’t go on the road against a good team and throw the ball all over the gym and think you’re going to win.”
Outside of the multitude of turnovers, another reason for the loss comes from the Bruins ability to limit Tevin Brown to just 10 points on 3-10 shooting.
“They face guarded him throughout and they decided they were going to try to make some other guys beat them,” McMahon said. “They baited some of our players into shots that we really didn’t need to be taking, and we took the bait, but they were physical with him and did a nice job denying his catches. When teams try to do that other guys have to step forward and carry some of the load.”
Five players did reach double-digits for the Racers, but non were efficient except for Devin Gilmore. He went 5-6 for 13 points and led the team in scoring.
DaQuan Smith shot 5-15 for 12 points, Jaiveon Eaves had 12, and KJ Williams finished with 11.
Anthony Smith only scored two points but did pull in 10 rebounds to lead the team.
“I would’ve liked to get the ball in the paint more,” McMahon said. “But we just turned it over before we could get it in there.”
“In the course of the game you’re going to have some turnovers that the other team creates, just because they are a hard playing team and it’s part of the game. I was really caught off-guard by some of the unforced ones. I don’t know if we just didn’t see their guys there or we didn’t make the right read but I felt like we hit them in stride with multiple passes to the wrong team.”
The Racers have a chance to bounce back on Saturday when they meet up with Tennessee State in Nashville at 7:30 p.m. and they know exactly what they need to fix.
