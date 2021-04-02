MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer will travel to Cape Girardeau on Friday evening for a pivotal OVC match that will see the league’s top sides collide as the Racers meet Southeast Missouri on match day nine of ten. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+, with live stats available goracers.com.
What’s at Stake
With just two matches left to play, the OVC regular season title race has been narrowed down to three sides. Murray State is alone at the top of the table (7-1, 21 points) while Southeast Missouri and SIUE are tied for second on 19 points at 6-1-1. The Racers can clinch an outright regular season trophy on Friday night with a win AND an SIUE tie or loss in its game against Belmont. Any other result would require a wait until the final match day to determine a champion. The #1 overall seed from the regular season also earns the right to host this year’s OVC Tournament, which will feature a reduced four-team field due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All-time series
Today’s clash will mark the 25th meeting between the two sides, with Murray State holding a 12-11-1 advantage in the all-time series. The Racers have dominated in the most recent outings as they hold a seven-game unbeaten streak against Southeast Missouri with wins in six of the last seven encounters. The Racers have also outscored the Redhawks 11-1 over the last four meetings after the Racers earned a 5-0 triumph at home in 2019 in the most recent clash.
A look at the Racers:
The Racers have outscored their opponents 16-8 through eight matches on the year, while their 16 goals ranks third in the OVC. The relentless attack has generated scoring chances all season long as they also rank third in the league in shots per game (15.5) and corners per game (5.75).
Individually, Chloe Barnthouse leads the way offensively with four goals and an assist as the freshman from West Bloomfield, Michigan is tied for fifth in the OVC in points with nine on the year, while her four goals is tied for second-most in the league. Senior Rebecca Kubin has also been a key attacking threat for the Racers, collecting eight points on three goals and a pair of assists thus far. n
2019 CoSIDA Academic All-American Abby Jones is tied for third in the league in assists with three, while Symone Cooper, Hailey Cole, and Lauren Payne have each found the net twice for Murray State in 2021.
Jenna Villacres has also been a reliable shot-stopper between the pipes this season for the Racers as the goalkeeper from Westerville, Ohio is the reigning OVC Goalkeeper of the Week after recording clean sheets in two of the last four games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.