ATHENS, GA— The Murray State football team left it on all the field Saturday as they faced a seemingly insurmountable task by taking on third-ranked Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Despite being tied with the third-ranked Bulldogs, 7-7, after one quarter of play, the Bulldogs eventually proved to be too much for the Racers, topping Murray State, 63-17.
After the Bulldogs scored on their opening drive, the Racers were able to stop them on their next one and get the ball back. On the ensuing MSU possession, Preston Rice found DaQuon Green for a 60-yard touchdown to tie the game at seven with 6:32 to play, after the Gabriel Vicente extra point.
Murray State had a chance to take the lead later in the quarter when Cam Petty popped the ball loose from Georgia’s Eli Wolff allowing Nigel Walton to pick it up and return it eight yards. However, from that point the Bulldogs proved why they are one of the best teams in the FBS by scoring 35 unanswered points.
However, despite being down 42-7 in the third, the Racers would not give up as Walton picked off Stetson Bennett and took it to the house for MSU’s first pick-six of the season. In the end though, it would be too little too late, as Georgia closed out the Racers, 63-17.
Rice finished his day an impressive 20-for-25 for 216 yards with no interceptions and a touchdown including longs of 50 and 60 yards. Green was also impressive Saturday, finishing with five catches for 101 yards and a score.
Dior Johnson led the Racer defense on the afternoon with eight tackles including six solo and one for-loss, while Walton finished with three tackles, an interception, a touchdown and a fumble recovery. On special teams, Steve Dawson had seven punts for 45.6 yards a punt with three going 50-yards are more, while Gabriel Vicente was 1-for-2 on field goal attempts.
Next Saturday, Murray State returns to action against the FBS when they travel north to take on Toledo on ESPN3 at 7 p.m. ET.
Fresh off their gritty performance at No. 3 Georgia, senior Nigel Walton and junior DaQuon Green of the Murray State football team received the first OVC weekly honors of the 2019 season by a Racer. Walton picked up Defensive Player of the Week honors, while Green was named Newcomer of the Week.
Walton had a huge game against Georgia including scoring one of MSU’s two touchdowns on the day. He finished the day with the three tackles, but his biggest contributions would come elsewhere. In the first, Walton picked up a fumble and returned it eight yards, while in the third he picked off a Bulldog pass and went 35 yards for a touchdown.
After playing two seasons in the SEC, Green picked up where he left off against a former league foe with 101 yards and a touchdown on five catches Saturday at Georgia. His touchdown came on a 60-yard pass from Preston Rice in the first that tied the score and left the two teams knotted after one.
Walton, Green and the rest of the Racers return to action against FBS competition Saturday when they head north to Toledo to take on the Rockets at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN3.
