MURRAY — The Murray State rifle team suffered its first shoulder-to-shoulder loss of the season Saturday, when it fell to Kentucky, 4696-4652. Despite improving 11 shots over last week’s score in air rifle with a 2359, the Racers dropped off by 11 shots in smallbore at 2293 to finish with a 4652 aggregate for the second-consecutive match.
“I thought we did some good things today,” said head coach Alan Lollar after the match. “ Our air rifle, as a team, was pretty good and I feel like we are moving in the right direction.”
Dana Buesserler led Murray State in smallbore in the match at 581, while Scheer fired a team-high and career-best 593 in air rifle. Meike Drewell followed Buesseler in smallbore at 578, while Chloe Odle turned in a solid 591 in air rifle in just her second career match. In aggregate scoring, Buesseeler led all Racers in the match with an 1167, while Odle was just six shots behind at 1161.
Murray State will face Kentucky again next week, in addition to Morehead State, which it travels to Lexington for the second annual Kentucky Longrifle Match.
