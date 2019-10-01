LEXINGTON— The Murray State Racers’ women’s golf team got better as the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational went along over the weekend at the University Club of Kentucky in Lexington.
The Racers got out of the gate Friday with a 311, but came back Saturday with a 300 and posted a 296 in Sunday’s final round to finish in 11th place in the field of 13 squads on scores of 311-300-296=907.
In Sunday’s final round, Sarah McDowell posted the lowest score of the event for MSU with a 2-under-par 70 and Raeshya Surendran proved to be the most consistent Racer with scores of 76-74-75=225 and a spot in 29th place. McDowell went from 54th to a final standing of 37th with the final round 70. She had a score line of 81-75-70=226. Ana Garcia Picchi placed 44th on scores of 75-76-77=228 and Payton Carter was in the top-10 in the event in par-5 scoring (2-under-par) and placed 58th on rounds of 81-75-77=233. Eliza Kho shared 58th place with Carter on scores of 79-80=74=233. Lucila Puente Rodriguez de Austria had her best score of the event in the final round with a 74 to place 71st on scores of 82-83-74=239.
Host Kentucky won the event at 859, as Rutgers (874), Penn State (875), Western Kentucky (877) and Middle Tennessee (884) made up the top-5.
Pilar Echeverria of Indianapolis was the medalist champion on scores of 70-71-70=211 (-5)
The Blue Course played to a par of 72 and a length of 6,114 yards.
The fall season for the Racers continues at the Chris Banister Classic (Oct. 7-8) hosted by Jacksonville State at Silver Springs Golf Club in Gadsden, Alabama.
Bettie Lou Evans Invitational
University Club of Kentucky – Blue Course
Lexington, Ky. (Sept. 27-29).
Final Scores
---
Team Sores
Kentucky -5
Rutgers +10
Penn State +11
Western Kentucky +13
Middle Tennessee +20
Tulane +22
Eastern Kentucky +24
Memphis +33
Indianapolis, U. of +36
Akron +39
Murray State +43
Marshall +51
Cincinnati +57
11 Murray State +43
T29 Raeysha Surendran +9
T37 Sarah McDowell +10
T44 Ana Picchi +12
T58 Payton Carter +17
T58 Eliza Kho +17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.