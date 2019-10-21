LEXINGTON — The Murray State rifle team topped Morehead State, but fell to Kentucky Saturday at the second annual Kentucky Longrifle Match at the University of Kentucky Rifle Range in Lexington. The Wildcats turned in a 4713 in the match, while the Racers shot a 4645 and the Eagles followed closely with a 4643.
“We battled hard today and both Kentucky and Morehead State shot good matches,” said head coach Alan Lollar. “Congratulations to Kentucky for winning the Longrifle Match, they are a great team. We did some good things, as our air rifle was again consistent. We look forward to the open week to focus on some things we need to work on.”
Shelby Huber led Murray State’s smallbore efforts with a 577, as the team finished the event with a 2290. In air rifle, the Racers turned in a 2355 led by Anna Scheer’s 592. Huber also led MSU in aggregate scoring in the match with an 1164.
The Racers will now take a week off before returning to action Nov. 2 at Ohio State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.