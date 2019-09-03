NASHVILLE — The Murray State men’s and women’s cross country started the season off strong Friday afternoon as both teams took third beating out OVC rivals Austin Peay, Tennessee State, and Tennessee Tech in each race as well as other local schools Evansville, Lipscomb, and Western Kentucky.
For the men, Caleb Kawasaki led the pack with a time of 15:56.97 to finish 11th out of 76 runners. Zach Balleau was not too far behind in 13th place with a time of 16:05.31. Freshman Robert Gibson was third for the Racers and 23rd overall with a time of 16:30.10 in his collegiate debut. Meyer Makemson finished 31st with a time of 16:52.75 and Tyler Bradley was 32nd at 16:55.76 to round out the top five for the Racers.
In the women’s race, Emma Graff finished 15th with a time of 19:04.26 to lead the Racers in her collegiate debut. Dani Wright was 23rd with a time of 19:44.19 and Morgan Vosler finished 31st at 20:22.28. Another newcomer in Kristin Dent also scored for the Racers as she finished 36th with a time of 20:41.34. Hilary McAdam rounded out the top five for the women as she finished 40th with a time of 20:57.02.
The Racers will have a week off before heading to SIUE, the site of this year’s OVC Championship, to compete in the John Flamer Invite on September 13.
