RICHMOND — Murray State women’s soccer played the back half of their weekend road trip on Sunday, taking on the Colonels of Eastern Kentucky on Sunday afternoon. Less than 48 hours after netting a 90th minute winner to beat Morehead State, the Racer magic made an encore appearance, this time by way of Symone Cooper’s headed goal in the second overtime period to defeat EKU 2-1 at the EKU Soccer Field in Richmond, Kentucky.
While the Racers dominated possession through the first 45 minutes, Eastern Kentucky would be the side to open the scoring – doing so when Sarah Owusu finished a cross from Marian Wolski in the 31st minute.
Despite trailing at the halftime break, the Racers owned a 9-3 advantage in the shots category while controlling 61% of the ball as Murray State faced a halftime deficit for the first time since beginning OVC competition.
While a fierce battle for momentum continued to open the second half, the game would not see another goal until the 75th minute, when Miyah Watford delivered a tremendous equalizer with a far-post finish that clipped the underside of the bar after receiving a ball from sophomore Abby Jones. Watford’s team-high 12th goal of the season knotted the game at 1-1 with just 15 minutes left in regulation.
With both teams trading corner kick opportunities through the final stages of regular time, the game would need overtime to decide a winner after the score remained locked at 1-1 through 90 minutes of play.
Just under five minutes into the first period of extra time, freshman goalkeeper Jasmine Rosell stepped up to make perhaps her most crucial save of the match, diving from left to right to the bottom corner to deny a strike from EKU’s Marian Wolski.
After a scoreless first period of extra time, the Racers earned a decisive corner in the opening minute of the following period. After 100 minutes of action, it would be junior Symone Cooper who found the net with a headed ball off a stellar service from Abby Jones, as Murray State earned its fifth-straight victory as they improved to 8-5 overall while remaining perfect through five games against OVC competition.
Cooper’s goal is her second of the season, while Watford’s 75th minute strike brings her season total to 12 goals in just 13 games in 2019. Recording assists on both scores, sophomore Abby Jones now has nine assists to lead a Racer offense that has outscored their opponents 19-3 through five conference matches.
“I thought it was a tale of two halves. I thought the first half we dominated, but unfortunately found ourselves behind…The first overtime period I thought we were on the back foot, but luckily for us we have a lot of game changers. Symone Cooper came up massive and got on the end of a great delivery from Abby Jones. Really, really great weekend overall. We dug deep and showed what we could do on both sides of the game, so I’m really proud,” said MSU head coach Matt Lodge.
The Racers (8-5, 5-0) are set to return to action on Friday, when they will travel to Cookeville, Tennessee for a Friday evening clash with Tennessee Tech.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.