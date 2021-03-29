Racers still perfect in 2021 season

MURRAY – The Murray State University Racers completed their fourth comeback win to go 5-0 in the OVC for the first time since the 1995 season in the 41-27 win over the Eastern Illinois University Panthers.
“We’re never out of it,” Senior Aaron Baum said. “No matter how much we are down we know we can pull out a win. The feeling in the locker room is electric right now.”
In the first half, the Panthers led in most of the stats, however, it was a defensive struggle to start the game off.
In the first quarter both teams struggled to move the ball.
EIU started the game with a long drive. Freshman quarterback Otto Kuhns connected with redshirt senior Robbie Lofton on a 35-yard pass to get Eastern Illinois on the Murray State side of the field.
“He made really good decisions, he is the future for them and they are upcoming good team.” head coach Dean Hood said.
The Panthers failed to convert on the big play and turned the ball over on downs after a failed fourth down play.
MSU had a quick drive on their first possession that ended in a punt.
After another EIU turnover on downs, the Racers were able to put the offense together.
Freshman running back Damonta Witherspoon played a big role in MSU’s scoring drive in the red zone.
Witherspoon got the Racers in the red zone and in the endzone with 2:59 left in the first quarter on a 1-yard run. Redshirt senior Aaron Baum’s extra point was good, giving the Racers a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.
EIU got on the board early in the second quarter on a 18-yard touchdown pass from Kuhns to Lofton with 9:53 left in the half.
Freshman Will Orth’s extra point was good, tying the game at 7-7.
MSU responded with a long drive that consisted of two runs of 14 and 18 yards.
The Racers got into the redzone of the Panthers, but stalled off a holding penalty and still found points.
With 5:19 left in the second quarter, Baum connected on a 41-yard field goal to give MSU the lead, 10-7.
EIU finished the half with a field goal of their own after another long drive that was kept alive by the legs of Kuhns.
Kuhns seemed to be injured late in the quarter after he was tackled from behind on a scramble play and redshirt senior Harry Woodberry took over at quarterback.
Woodberry got the Panthers in field goal range and with one minute left in the half, sophomore Stone Galloway responded with a 34-yard field goal for the Panthers.
At the half the score stood 10-10.
The Panthers came out on fire in the third quarter. Ten seconds into the third quarter, redshirt senior Mark Williams intercepted redshirt junior quarterback Preston Rice for a pick six with 14:49 left in the quarter to take a 17-10 lead.
Baum responded on the next drive for the Racers on a 58-yard field goal, the longest of his career and the second longest in school history.
“The wind was kind of swirling on me,” Baum said. “Making a 55 yarder earlier in the season was a big confidence boost. Making a 55 and a 58 yarder at this point I’m on top of the world.”
EIU went on a run to take a 14 point lead in the quarter. With 11:42 left in the third quarter, freshman Jordan Smith went 80-yards for a touchdown. The extra point was good giving the Panthers the 24-13 lead.
The Panthers added a 29-yard field goal by Galloway with 9:29 left in the quarter to build the lead 27-13.
“They were what we thought they were,” Coach Dean Hood said. “They came out and played hard and we caught them on the upswing.”
The Panthers would not score again in the game, while the Racers went on a 27-0 run to put the game away in the fourth quarter.
Witherspoon and redshirt junior LaMartez Brooks had touchdowns in the run, along with two Baum field goals.
